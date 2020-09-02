It’s near the end of August, summer is passing.
Days are noticeably shorter than they were at the beginning of the month. Robins and other birds no longer sing a chorus to the dawn.
Many of those singers to the dawn of a month ago are now raising young, feeding nestlings or fledglings. Some are leading fledglings across the ground, teaching them to feed themselves. Many of the earlier singers are raising or have raised second broods.
The robins that built a nest on a beam under the eave of our barn have raised two broods. The barn swallows that nest in our barn are feeding nestlings of a second brood. The house wrens that nested in a light fixture on our front porch have a second brood.
Many birds are molting, shedding the brightly colored feathers of spring, the mating season and growing feathers of more subdued, more dull colors. Young robins are spot-breasted.
When I go out now, as I do in spite of admonitions to stay home, stay inside, to avoid contracting coronavirus, I look at wildflowers as much, or more, than birds. I go alone most of the time, except when a daughter or son goes with me, and I wear a face mask even when I’m alone.
Yellow is the predominant color of wildflowers this time of year and no wildflowers are bigger, brighter, more conspicuous than sunflowers. And they’re attractive to birds also. That makes them a double whammy to a bird watcher or to a hunter of mourning doves when dove season opens.
The “Field Guide to Wildflowers” of the Roger Tory Peterson Field Guide series, has pictures of the flowers, many in color, and also lists distribution and what months the flowers bloom. The common sunflower, according to the field guide, blooms from July through October. Narrow-leaved sunflower and tickseed-sunflower, which I didn’t know existed before I consulted the field guide and started writing about wildflowers, bloom from August through October.
Other yellow blossoms of late summer, according to the field guide are small pond lily, spatterdock, butter-and-eggs which is also called toadflax, pale touch-me-not, yellow loosestrife, common evening-primrose, partridge-pea, Maryland and prairie golden-aster, black-eyed susan, sneezeweed, three species, narrow-leaved sunflower, beechdrops, pinesap, swamp lousewort, horsemint, cinquefoil, two species, creeping primrose-willow, strawberry-tomato, yellow wood-sorrel, spanish needles, beggar-ticks or sticktight, hairy lettuce, rattlesnake-weed, Jerusalem artichoke, small-flowered leafcup, prairie dock, tickseed-sunflower, sticktight, crown-beard, water-marigold, orange coneflower, tall coreopsis, and a host of goldenrods, tall, late, rough-stemmed, Boott’s, gray, pine-barren, Elliott’s, rough-leaved, broad-leaved, elm-leaved, stout, seaside showy, wandlike, blue-stemmed, hairy, slender, downy, lance-leaved and hard-leaved. There are as many yellow, fall blooming wildflowers, it seems, than there are warblers in spring.
I haven’t listed non-native or introduced species. There are more introduced wildflowers than introduced birds. A few of the many introduced species of yellow wildflower are velvet-leaf, least hop clover, black and spotted medick, wild radish, black mustard, which is yellow, field mustard or rape, wild parsnip, pineapple-weed, beggar-ticks or sticktight, fall dandelion (which I never heard of before), prickly and hairy lettuce, hairy hawkweed and Barnaby’s thistle. (Who, by the way, was Barnaby?)
And what am I doing outside, looking at wildflowers, and birds of course? I’m supposed to be staying home, in the house, to avoid contracting coronavirus. I’m taking precautions. I’m going out alone, except when a daughter or a son go with me, and I’m wearing a face mask.
I’m making lists of yellow wildflowers I see, and manage to identify, just as I make lists of birds. When I have listed all the yellow wildflowers I’ve seen, and identified, I can identify red blossoms, and orange, and blue and purple. The threat of coronavirus isn’t keeping me in the house though I am wearing a face mask whenever I go out.
