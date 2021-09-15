New materials for checkout and new in-person programs are ready at your local branch of the Noble County Public Library.
New materials for September:
Adult: “Arctic Storm Rising,” by Dale Brown; “Binge-Watching Eats: Themed Snacks and Drinks for Your Next Binge Watch,” by Katherine Bebo; “Don’t Look,” by Alexandra Ivy; “Jackpot,” by Stuart Woods; “Love for Beginners,” by Jill Shalvis; and “Pack Up the Moon,” by Kristan Higgins.
Teen: “Big Thunder Mountain Railroad,” by Dennis Hopeless; “Girl on the Line,” by Faith Gardner; “Girl, Unframed,” by Deb Caletti; “The Murder Game,” by Carrie Doyle; “Once Upon a Time: Shadow of the Queen,” by Daniel T. Thomsen; and “The Perfect Escape,” by Suzanne Park.
Children: “Beware the Claw!” by Todd Harris Goldman; “Cat Ninja,” by Matthew Cody; “Claudia and Mean Janine: a Graphic Novel,” by Raina Telgemeier; “Home is Where the Heart Is,” by Cam Higgins; “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” by David Lewman; “The Good, the Bad, and the Bossy,” by Caroline Cala.
Movies on DVD — “Dream Horse,” rated PG; “Finding You,” rated PG; “Godzilla vs. Kong,” rated PG-13; “The Misfits,” rated R; “Peter Rabbit 2,” rated PG; and “SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” rated PG.
TV series: Albion: “Flash season 6,” “You season 2.” Avilla: “Grey’s Anatomy season 16,” “Modern Family season 11.” Cromwell: “Raising Hope season 4,” “Supernatural season 15.”
In-person Preschool Storytime will be Tuesdays, Sept. 21 and 28 at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Theme for September will be apples and pumpkins!
P.A.L.S. will be Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. Theme will be nutrition for picky eaters! Books will include, “What I do with Vegetable Glue,” and “Night of the Veggie Monster.”
Afterschool Unplugged starts up again for the school years with a Water Kickball and Party and Pudding Sundaes! Dates and schools are: Sept. 21 from 3-4 p.m. for CN Primary second grade students (limit 15, registration is required), and Sept. 28 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for CN Elementary School students in grades 3-5 (limit 25, registration is required).
Teen program will be Caramel Apple Decorating Night, Thursday, Sept. 16 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Join us in the Teen Room for decorating and eating some sweet, tart caramel apples! Sign up by Sept. 10 to reserve your spot.
A Stained Glass Sunflowers with John Miretti class will be this month with three dates to choose from: Thursday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. A $25 fee covers all costs.
Books at the Bar will be held at Heritage Winery Sunday, Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. in the fire pit area. We will discuss the book “Stolen Things,” by H.R. Heron.
Art Journaling continues with this month’s class on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. If you haven’t been to an Art Journaling class before, join us! All supplies provided. This program is for adults ages 18+.
Friends of the Library will meet on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. New members are always welcome and the meeting is open to the public.
The Albion Book Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m. the book is “The Orphan Collector,” by Ellen Marie Wiseman.
