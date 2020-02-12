STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: BLACK HISTORY MONTH
ACROSS
1. Sell illegally
6. Crime scene evidence
9. “From California to the New York Island,” e.g.
13. Berth deck in relation to poop deck
14. Poetic over
15. Chocolate cake ingredient
16. Like Solitaire player
17. Go a-courting
18. Packing
19. *”Go Tell It on the Mountain” author
21. *South Africa’s first black president
23. Bag, à Paris
24. Schooner pole
25. #1 on Billboards Chart, e.g.
28. One way to memorize
30. *Civil rights activist and Ferguson opponent
35. Single pip cards
37. Give a shot of novocaine
39. Call forth
40. Long John Silver’s walk
41. Sauna product
43. Dashing style
44. Pariah, for medical reasons
46. Back arrow key
47. As opposed to gross
48. Kane and Goldberg, TV characters
50. Georgia ____ university
52. Poseidon’s domain
53. MXN, as in currency
55. Snowman Olaf’s favorite thing
57. *2019 eponymous movie character
61. Errand runner, at court
65. Matter of debate
66. Harry Potter’s Hedwig
68. Ineffectual vomiting
69. Giblets part
70. *Famous movie director, Spike
71. Ruhr’s industrial center
72. Played at military funerals
73. Flow alternative
74. Nostradamus and such
DOWN
1. Hunk of something
2. Flavored with kola nuts
3. Absent without leave
4. Gives a helping hand
5. Antebellum
6. Pillow filler
7. ____colonial or ____classical
8. Oven emanation?
9. Lady’s man
10. Ne plus ultra
11. Famous Coward
12. Man Ray’s genre
15. Back of a saddle
20. Popular Byzantine artwork
22. Nile viper
24. Reminder of times past
25. *First African American to win Best Actress Oscar
26. More slippery
27. Allegro and lento, in music
29. *Nobel Peace Prize laureate, 1984
31. Like fair share
32. Arch and ball location, pl.
33. *On Debi Thomas’ foot when she won Olympic medal
34. Busybody, in Yiddish
36. Work detail
38. Bid, past tense
42. Coffee shop order
45. D’Artagnan’s weapon of choice
49. Get the picture
51. *Harlem Renaissance poet
54. Fur shawl
56. Canada flyers
57. Handle of #45 Down
58. Most populous continent
59. Invitation request
60. Regrets
61. Commoner
62. Diamond’s corner
63. Walkie-talkie word
64. Japanese money, pl.
67. *Du Bois
