STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: BLACK HISTORY MONTH

ACROSS

1. Sell illegally

6. Crime scene evidence

9. “From California to the New York Island,” e.g.

13. Berth deck in relation to poop deck

14. Poetic over

15. Chocolate cake ingredient

16. Like Solitaire player

17. Go a-courting

18. Packing

19. *”Go Tell It on the Mountain” author

21. *South Africa’s first black president

23. Bag, à Paris

24. Schooner pole

25. #1 on Billboards Chart, e.g.

28. One way to memorize

30. *Civil rights activist and Ferguson opponent

35. Single pip cards

37. Give a shot of novocaine

39. Call forth

40. Long John Silver’s walk

41. Sauna product

43. Dashing style

44. Pariah, for medical reasons

46. Back arrow key

47. As opposed to gross

48. Kane and Goldberg, TV characters

50. Georgia ____ university

52. Poseidon’s domain

53. MXN, as in currency

55. Snowman Olaf’s favorite thing

57. *2019 eponymous movie character

61. Errand runner, at court

65. Matter of debate

66. Harry Potter’s Hedwig

68. Ineffectual vomiting

69. Giblets part

70. *Famous movie director, Spike

71. Ruhr’s industrial center

72. Played at military funerals

73. Flow alternative

74. Nostradamus and such

DOWN

1. Hunk of something

2. Flavored with kola nuts

3. Absent without leave

4. Gives a helping hand

5. Antebellum

6. Pillow filler

7. ____colonial or ____classical

8. Oven emanation?

9. Lady’s man

10. Ne plus ultra

11. Famous Coward

12. Man Ray’s genre

15. Back of a saddle

20. Popular Byzantine artwork

22. Nile viper

24. Reminder of times past

25. *First African American to win Best Actress Oscar

26. More slippery

27. Allegro and lento, in music

29. *Nobel Peace Prize laureate, 1984

31. Like fair share

32. Arch and ball location, pl.

33. *On Debi Thomas’ foot when she won Olympic medal

34. Busybody, in Yiddish

36. Work detail

38. Bid, past tense

42. Coffee shop order

45. D’Artagnan’s weapon of choice

49. Get the picture

51. *Harlem Renaissance poet

54. Fur shawl

56. Canada flyers

57. Handle of #45 Down

58. Most populous continent

59. Invitation request

60. Regrets

61. Commoner

62. Diamond’s corner

63. Walkie-talkie word

64. Japanese money, pl.

67. *Du Bois

