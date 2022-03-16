ALBION — A spur. A slab.
Call it what you want, but it’s really a no man’s land in Albion.
Approximately 2,800 square of feet of questions.
Who it belongs to is a big one. And right now, it’s no one’s.
Legally, it’s owned by no one, according to town officials who have researched the issue.
“It’s a property in legal limbo,” Councilman Darold Smolinske said.
The stub connects Highland Park Drive with the Berean Baptist Church. It also connects to a residential driveway.
So it’s got to be public, right?
Charles W. Elser and Stanley C. Elser platted it in 1981 as part of the McHenry’s Highland Park Subdivision. In the platt, the developers dedicated that section of land to the town to become a town street.
But that’s only half the legal maneuvering it takes for a street to be accepted by the town. The other half?
“There has to be an act of acceptance,” Town Manager Jacob Ihrie said at the town council’s regularly scheduled meeting March 8. “The public never absorbed that dedication. I don’t know why (it didn’t).”
Representing the church Richard Recker has appeared at several town council meeting in recent months requesting a clarification on the issue.
The Berean Baptist church recently spent $44,000 to have its parking lot and adjoining areas paved.
The church and the town had been working loosely together on the town paying for part of the project, since at the time it was believed the town owned it. But the church ran out of time and decided to pave all of the area.
“We didn’t have an agreement prior to the project being done,” Council president Vicki Jellison said.
Town attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff said there was no legal obligation for the town to pay for paving on property it did not own. He also said he wasn’t sure if there was a mechanism to pay for part of the paving, again, because the town had no ownership.
Which creates a problem. The town has facade grants and a 50-50 sidewalk replacement program as municipal/private entity cooperative efforts. However, both of those partnerships require the town to make official approval before the work is being done.
Recker said the town’s portion of the paving would have cost in the $4,500. But that didn’t matter.
“I’m not seeking reimbursement,” Recker said.
Instead, the church representative wanted to gauge the town’s interest if the church were to seek ownership of the parcel.
The town made no formal commitment until it has legal documentation of what the church is proposing.
