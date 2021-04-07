ALBION — This isn’t just a pantry fundraiser.
It’s a community fundraiser.
Central Noble Food Pantry executive director Bonnie Brownell said the April 17 event at the Albion Pizza Depot is bring everyone together, from pantry volunteers to community-minded prize donors to the good folks at the Albion eatery.
The fundraiser will be held from noon to 8 p.m. The restaurant will donate 15% of all food orders, and all silent auction sales monies will be donated to the pantry’s new building fund. Auction items not picked up the day of the auction will be available from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, at the new building, 601 N. Orange St. Albion.
Albion Pizza Depot owners John and Melba Moorhouse approached Brownell about holding a fundraiser to help with the new building fund.
“Bonnie is a character,” John Moorhouse said. “She comes in (to the restaurant) a lot. We want to help anybody who needs assistance.”
“She’s a doer,” Melba Moorhouse said. “She’s always helping where she can.”
“They have hearts of gold,” Brownell said of Melba and John. “They have helped in the pantry in numerous ways.”
But what has Brownell so pleased is the response from others. Volunteers have solicited an impressive list of silent auction items.
“This is a volunteer and community project,” Brownell said. “We have some awesome items. I’m pleased with what we’ve got so far and we’re still collecting items.”
