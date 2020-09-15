ALBION – Each quarter brings new opportunities for Noble REMC members to help the community through the electric cooperative’s Operation Round Up program.
More than 80% of members participate in the program, allowing their electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar each month. These cents are then kept locally through community grants given each quarter.
Organizations awarded funding from the July distribution of Noble REMC’s Operation Round Up Trust Fund, totaling more than $6,000, include:
Kendallville Public Library was awarded $1,500 for the purchase of automated external defibrillators.
Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation & Community Center received $3,000 as part of its capital campaign.
Black Pine Animal Sanctuary was granted $1,967 for the purchase of lawn equipment.
To be considered for the next cycle of disbursements, local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to fill out and return an application to the Noble REMC office by Thursday, Oct. 1.
Applications are available now at the Noble REMC office in Albion or can be downloaded from nobleremc.com, under “Programs.”
