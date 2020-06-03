To the editor:
In the face of COVID-19, Parkview has quickly adapted how we deliver care, the ways our teams work together and the models by which our hospitals operate. All to best serve our patients in this time of great need.
As everyone adjusts to a new normal, we know many have questions about seeking other types of health care while COVID-19 remains in our communities. At Parkview, the health and safety of our patients and staff will always be our priority. As we reopen our physician offices and resume most hospital services, we’ve added even more safety measures, including:
• Enhanced cleaning procedures
• Visitor restrictions with limited exceptions
• Appropriate personal protective equipment for all patients and staff members
• Patients being screened for COVID-19 before and upon arrival
• Precautions to keep those with known or suspected COVID-19 separate from others
• Staggered appointment scheduling to limit the number of people in waiting areas
Whether for an emergency situation or chronic condition, it’s critical to seek care in a timely manner. We also continue to provide virtual visits for many types of care. You can explore options for virtual care at Parkview.com/CareFromHome .
To learn more about the changes we’ve made, facility and services updates and the latest information on COVID-19, visit Parkview.com/COVID19.
On behalf of our clinicians and support staff, I want you to know that Parkview is safe and ready to provide the quality care you’ve come to expect from us. While many things may be different right now, we remain here for you. Our Parkview family, caring for your family.
Mike Packnett
President and CEO
Parkview Health
