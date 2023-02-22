ALBION — She doesn’t carry a wrench, but if you live in Albion, Shannon McFarland has played a big part of keeping the water flowing at your home.
In December, McFarland, 49, marked her 30th year of working as deputy clerk for the town.
“You blink an eye and it’s, ‘Where did the time go?’” she said. “I really enjoy the people I work with. You have a lot of friendships your develop that last for years.”
And decades.
McFarland got her introduction to civic service before she graduated.
“I was in high school when I started,” she said.
At first, the multi-tasking required to do the work — coupled with the need for exacting detail — seemed like it might be too much.
“I didn’t know if it was going to work long-term,” she said. “It was overwhelming — so many things to do at once. But the more I did it, the more I liked it.”
Unlike some jobs where you do the exact same thing every shift, being a deputy clerk is like juggling three or four things at once — and they all have to reconcile at the end of the day.
Part of her duties involve receiving and logging bill payments for the 880 utility customers in the town. Some pay by credit card, Some come in through checks.
Regardless, they have to be logged into the system so that person’s account is credited — and their water stays on.
All of the payments are put into an audit machine. At the end of the day, the totals have to be exact with what McFarland had entered into the computer.
Monthly close out on accounts are equally exacting. It’s not a job for someone who isn’t precise.
“It’s to the penny every month,” she said. “I searched for three days one time for 3 cents. I found it.”
All payments, regardless of where they come from, have a proper line item code which has to correspond with them. A payment for a town ordinance violation has its own code, which differs from a utility payment, for example.
One minute McFarland may be dealing with a payment just received through the mail, the next she might be helping a customer at the counter and then moving to to put a claim in the system so that approval can be obtained for payment by the Albion Town Council.
If it’s time for payroll, she assists with that too.
“I like not doing the same thing every day,” she said. “You have to be able to multi-task.”
McFarland has helped wrap up year-end payroll matters, such as distributing W2s to the town’s employees.
“That’s always fun,” she said with a smile. “Usually the last week of December and the first two weeks of January are pretty busy.”
Through her tenure, McFarland has served under four clerk-treasurers and seven Albion town managers.
Everyone chips in.
“It’s a big team,” she said of the staff at the Albion Municipal Building. “Everybody has to work together to make it work.”
Albion Town Manager Jacob Ihrie said McFarland’s contribution to those team efforts is critical.
“She’s the absolute linchpin to this whole thing,” Ihrie said. “It’s her experience, the high level of report she has with nearly everyone in this town.”
Some of the customers that come to the municipal building can’t see well enough to fill out their checks. So McFarland helps them.
Others new residents come to the front seeking information. Where do I go to sign up for trash service? Who is the electrical provider that serves the town?
Some communities provide those services and billing is done with the town. McFarland, for one, is glad those services are out-sourced.
“It would be another thing we have to reconcile,” she said.
She’s glad to be of assistance. In fact, it’s one of the better parts of her job.
“I like working with people,” McFarland said. “I like making a difference. I never would have lasted if I was just in it for myself.”
It’s an attitude pervasive through Albion town government.
“We go out of our way,” McFarland said. “You’re there to help others. I really enjoy it.”
When she’s not working, McFarland likes attending Komet hockey games, a traditional started by her father 26 years ago. She and daughter Hannah, 14, frequently go to games together.
