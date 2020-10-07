ALBION — Site preparation is underway and construction began last week for the last five sets of duplexes to be built in North Ridge Village in Albion.
Community leaders and the property owners gathered for an informal groundbreaking to celebrate the start of construction last week.
Andrew McGill purchased the property in 2019 as North Ridge Village LLC and is receiving financial assistance locally through the Community State Bank.
“We are honored to be involved in this development with Andrew and the town of Albion,“ says Carla Fiandt, vice president at the Albion branch.
“There is an extremely high demand for housing right now in the area,” McGill said. “Keith Leatherman had a vision for what he wanted the completed complex to look like, and we are proud to be a part of the final phase.”
“We’re excited to see more housing and investment in Albion,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said. “It’s great to have local investors completing North Ridge Village and we expect these will fill quickly.”
The project gained support from the community earlier this year. The Albion Redevelopment Commission recommended approval on a 10-year tax abatement schedule and the Albion Town Council approved the abatement in April. The abatement schedule causes the property taxes to be increased incrementally from 10% to 100% over the 10 years. The cost of the project is about $1 million.
Construction of the new duplexes is expected to take six-eight months, weather permitting.
