GENEVA — The Oliver Gang, a tri-state organization dedicated to the collection and preservation of Oliver tractors and farm equipment and their history, named Nelson and Joy LeCount of Wawaka as its 2023 “Family of the Year.”
This award is presented annually to a family that has supported and promoted The Oliver Gang. The recognition took place during The Oliver Gang’s 2023 Summer Show which was held in conjunction with the Amishville Tractor and Engine Show at Amishville USA in Geneva.
Nelson LeCount is a charter member of The Oliver Gang and served as the organization’s president in 2008. Nelson also supplied a #40 Oliver horse-drawn walking plow that was used as the model for a sculpture that also features a likeness of James D. Oliver.
This sculpture is now part of the Oliver Memorial located on the site of the Oliver manufacturing facility in South Bend. Additionally, the LeCounts and their daughter’s family (JoNel, Jeff and Amelia Kurtz) hosted The Oliver Gang for a fall gathering and barn dance a few years ago.
Since 2016, Nelson has maintained a registry of remaining examples of Oliver 500 and 600 tractors. These utility tractors were manufactured during the early 1960s for The Oliver Corporation by David Brown Tractors, Ltd., Meldham, England.
The LeCounts have also organized three Oliver 500 and 600 Gatherings. Owners of these tractor models were encouraged to attend. These were held in Madison, Indiana; Forest, Ontario, Canada; and LaGrange — all in conjunction with existing tractor shows.
