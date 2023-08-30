GENEVA — The Oliver Gang, a tri-state organization dedicated to the collection and preservation of Oliver tractors and farm equipment and their history, named Nelson and Joy LeCount of Wawaka as its 2023 “Family of the Year.”

This award is presented annually to a family that has supported and promoted The Oliver Gang. The recognition took place during The Oliver Gang’s 2023 Summer Show which was held in conjunction with the Amishville Tractor and Engine Show at Amishville USA in Geneva.

