KENDALLVILLE — The mix goes something like this:
Practice. Natural talent. And a competitive spirit.
Add it up, and you’ve got yourself regional-caliber bowling.
The Central Noble girls bowling team and East Noble junior Andrew Malone qualified for last week’s regional competition at Thunderbowl in Fort Wayne.
The Cougars team consists of Mckenzie Tracy, Jazlyn Boyd, Jersey Whitaker, Kelsee Lutz, Mya Davis, Madelyn Knepper and Madisyn Kemerly.
The head coach is Brad Kemmerly. Lindsey Spillers serves as assistant coach.
All area teams practice at Doug Eby’s KVegas Bowl in Kendallville.
Along with competing as a team, Central Noble seniors Tracy and Boyd qualified for regionals as individuals based on sectional competition held Jan. 15 in Auburn.
Boyd entered sectional competition averaging a 144. When she had to be at her best in Auburn, she averaged a 164 for a three-game series. She bowled games of 164, 161 and 167 for a 492 series.
Tracy bowled a 196, a 131 and a 184 for a 511 series, an average game score of 170.
Team sectional competition had been held in Butler on Jan. 9. Making regionals as an individual and as a team?
“I was really pleased with my team and myself,” Boyd said.
“I’m pretty excited,” Tracy said last week as she prepared for regionals. “It’s my first time going as an individual.”
Tracy is a a busy senior. Heading into the postseason, she practices around 8 hours per week, she said. She also shows horses in 4-H.
“I’m probably a better bowler,” she said.
Tracy has been bowling for 14 years.
“I’m pretty competitive,” she said. “It gives me something to focus on.”
Malone also likes to pit himself against the person bowling in the next lane over.
“I’m a really competitive person,” he said. “Seeing if they’re ahead of me gives me a boost to do better.”
Malone bowled a personal best 265 game in sectional competition. He scored a 164 and a 224 in his other two qualifying games.
Malone said the sport fits his lifestyle.
“It gives me a lot of time to hang out with friends and relax,” Malone said.
The key to being a good bowler?
“Keep our eyes on the mark,” he said. “Make sure you’re following through with your arm. And keep your balance, that’s a big part.”
Regional results
None of the local regional qualifiers finished in the top 9 in the girls competition to advance to semi-state.
THe regional title went to Mackenzie Miller of Columbia City with a 635 series. The ninth-place qualifier bowled a 528 series.
Tracy bowled a 490 series, good for 12th overall. Boyd bowled a 462 in finishing 19th of the 25 regional qualifiers.
Malone bowled a 465 series on the boys side, good for 42nd.
The Central Noble girls team finished sixth, with the top four teams advancing to semi-state.
Log In
