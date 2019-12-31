George Bird Grinnell — that’s right, George Bird — has been called “America’s Environmental Pioneer.” He had what was described as a “restless drive to save the West.” Yet he was not a westerner. He was born in Brooklyn in 1849, moved with his family to Manhattan, New York, and grew up in an area named Audubon Park where he graduated from Churchill Military School.
George Bird, I’ve read, was not a good student and was not recommended for admittance to a college. But he was admitted, and went to Yale with many of his lower school classmates. It was while he was at Yale that he got his introduction to the American West. It happened on a five-month expedition to the West with Yale paleontologist, Dr. Othniel Marsh, in 1870. The expedition was a search for fossils, bones of prehistoric animals.
While the expedition was to search for fossils, it was the land that stirred George Bird’s interest. There were wide open grasslands, dense forests with immense trees, broad rivers and lakes and mountains. There were big game animals, bison or American buffalo, moose, elk, mountain goat and sheep, antelope, black and grizzly bears and deer. There were many smaller mammals and hundreds of species of birds.
One of the first stops of the expedition was Yellowstone, at that time recently named a National Park, the first National Park in the world. At that time, however, Yellowstone was a land in turmoil, not just the natural features, the geysers and mud pots, the lakes and rivers, but its development.
The first transcontinental railroad was being constructed and developers wanted the railroad to pass by, or even through Yellowstone. The park would be a spectacular attraction, an outdoor wonderland with a huge hotel, cabins and other accommodation for visitors.
On his return from Yellowstone, George Bird submitted several articles to a newly established magazine, then called “Forest & Stream,” later “Field & Stream”. In his articles he decried the development, advocating that Yellowstone be preserved in a natural state. Asked for more articles, he became a contributing editor, then managing editor of the magazine, a position he had for 40 years. During those years he wrote nearly all the magazine’s editorials, many of them advocating for preservation of Yellowstone in a pristine state — the land, the water and the animals. He advocated preserving all the land of the West that wasn’t already being farmed or grazed by cattle or developed in some way and protecting the animals on the land.
George Bird made many trips to the American West. Traveling beyond Yellowstone, he saw and was enraptured by land in Montana, a land of spectacular mountains and glaciers, lakes and streams. He began a campaign to make this a second National Park. Today the area is Glacier National Park and within it are Grinnell Glacier, Grinnell Mountain and Grinnell Lake.
On one trip west, George Bird lived with a group of Indians, Pawnee Indians. He rode horseback with 800 Pawnee braves on a buffalo hunt. He was with the Pawnees when they were attacked by other Indians, Cheyennes. The Cheyennes were repulsed but there were casualties on both sides.
In the West George Bird met other famous men of the West, William F. Cody, better known as Wild Bill, and Brigham Young. He was a member of an expedition led by General George Armstrong Custer. He was invited to go with Custer on his last expedition, the expedition that ended with Custer’s Last Stand.
George Bird was an early member of an Audubon Club and one of the earliest members of the National Audubon Society. He was one of the founders of the Boone and Crocket Club, an organization advocating fair hunt and protection where necessary to preserve a species. George Bird was indeed, American’s Environmental Pioneer.
