LIGONIER — The West Noble football team’s defense was dominant all game long.
In the second half, the Chargers’ offense caught up.
West Noble opened the season with a 33-7 defeat of the Cougars Friday.
West Noble junior quarterback Drew Yates rushed for two touchdowns and threw a 53-yard TD pass to his brother, Xavier Yates, to key the Charger offense.
Charger sophomore Seth Pruitt rushed for a game-high 76 yards on 19 carries, including scoring runs of 3 and 5 yards. Sophomore Fernando Macias rushed eight times for 67 yards.
West Noble’s defense never allowed Central Noble to get on track. For the game, the Cougars rushed the ball 27 times for 30 yards.
In the second half, Central Noble rushed 10 times for -8 yards.
In the final two quarters, West Noble rushed it 22 times for 138 yards.
West Noble scored on a 1-yard run by Drew Yates to account for the first half’s lone score as both teams struggled to move the ball.
The Chargers offense got on track early and often in the final two periods.
West Noble got the second half kickoff and marched 56 yards on eight plays, including a 10-yard run by Pruitt and a 10-yard Yates-to-Yates connection. Pruitt eventually carried it in from the 3 to make it 14-0 with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter.
Central Noble went three-and-out on its first possession of the second half.
The Chargers didn’t have any luck either, and turned the ball over on downs.
The Cougars again went three-and-out, punting it to the West Noble 48.
The Chargers lost one yard on their next play, but then Drew Yates found his brother for the 53-yard touchdown and it was 20-0 with 1:11 to play in the third quarter.
The Cougars showed a little bit of life, getting a 15-yard pass from junior Tyler Shisler to senior Ethan Skinner, but the drive stalled and the Cougars turned it over on downs.
Drew Yates had an 18-yard run on West Noble’s next drive to make it 26-0 with 7:27 to play in the fourth.
After the Cougars went backward on their next drive, West Noble took over on the CN 44.
Pruitt had a run of 15, then Macias added a 10-yard run of his own to move the ball deep in Central Noble territory. Pruitt finished off the drive with a 5-yard run to make it 33-0.
Central Noble’s Shisler hit junior Drew Pliett on a 58-yard touchdown pass to put the Cougars on the scoreboard late in the fourth.
West Noble finished the game with 321 yards of total offense on 51 players. The Chargers gained 215 yards in the second half.
The Cougars ran 50 plays, accumulating 139 yards of total offense.
West Noble travels to Wawasee next Friday. Central Noble will host Woodlan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.