ALBION — In life or death instances, time is critical.
The faster the Albion Fire Department can get an emergency response vehicle en route, the greater chance of success.
That’s why Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber is seeking to use part of a 3% increase in fire protection contracts to put additional part-time firefighters on station during the critical daytime hours when most firefighters are at their day jobs, in the hopes of seeing recently reduced response times continue.
Amber told the town council July 14 that the department currently has four active part-time employees — including deputy chief John Urso, who is on a stipend and doesn’t take away from the part-time line item budget.
Amber said the other three volunteers are working more than the 20-hours combined budgeted. The 2020 line item for part-time pay is $9,034. The department is set to exceed that by $3,200 this year.
It may have gone over budget, but the program has greatly reduced response times. Instead of people having to leave their jobs and go to the fire station to pick up an emergency response vehicle, a part-time firefighter already at the station can make the response that much faster.
“They’re out the door in a minute instead of nine or 10 minutes,” Amber told the council.
Based on those results, Amber is going to try to get the 3% contract rate increase added to his part-time budget for 2021. The new line item he is proposing would be $14,458.
This would fund the three part-time volunteers to have eight hours per week.
According to terms of the contracts given to township trustees and town officials, the fire department’s $190,123 budget would come from:
• Albion Township — $5,840
• Jefferson Township — $54,497
• Elkhart Township — $2,595
• York Township — $47,361
• Green Township — $19,462
• Town of Albion — $60,368.
