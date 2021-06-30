ALBION — The Albion S.T.A.R. Team wants to add yet another reason for people to stop and spend time in the downtown.
Spurned on by a suggestion from the Noble County Economic Development Corp.’s Lori Gagen, the S.T.A.R. Team is raising money to create a pocket park adjoining the town-owned Noble County EDC building on South Orange Street.
The goal is to put benches, a picnic table or two and some decorative planters in the extended cement space between the building and the parking lot to the south. The downtown centennial bison would also be moved there.
The S.T.A.R. Team has paid to have a mural installed on the south wall of the building, and the hope is to create a space where people can stop and spend more time enjoying it.
The Noble County EDC is a stop for new businesses considering coming to the community, and the hope is that having such a relaxing spot at that vantage point will be a draw.
“The mural is awesome,” Gagen said. “We thought this is a welcome spot. We thought it needed to be more welcoming.”
Albion Town Manager Tena Woenker said having places to stop and relax should bring more people to the downtown, which can only help create foot traffic for downtown shops and eateries.
“It would be really nice to see people get a carry out and sit here and relax,” Woenker said. “If you have a place, they’ll go there. We just need to create places where people want to be.”
Gagen said the goal is to raise between $4,500-$5,000 for the area. An attempt to get a grant last year came up dry, so organizers are going an alternate route.
Thus far, Noble County REMC, through its Operation Round-Up program, has donated $1,500 to the project. The town of Albion recently approved a $900 donation to the cause. A donation from the Albion Rotary Club is also being solicited.
Albion has made several strides toward making the downtown a destination, including an effort by the Hometown Collaboration Initiative to create a special alley available for public use next to the Albion Pizza Depot. The S.T.A.R. Team has bike racks which are put up on the square, and a fox mural project was completed last year on the north wall of Doc’s Hardware.
Woenker said she would like to see benches put up to allow people to appreciate the fox mural.
“If we can activate these places, it will energize the downtown,” Woenker said.
