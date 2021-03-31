Spring is here, days are getting longer, the vernal equinox, that day of the year when day and night are of equal length, has passed.
Every day is a few minutes longer than the day before.
Spring is here, and so are robins and red-winged blackbirds and mourning doves, killdeers and turkey vultures, common grackles and other birds that left northern Indiana and flew south for the winter.
With redwings, it’s males that are back. A few have been coming to the bird feeders outside our windows since long before the first day of spring. There are many around the marsh at the edge of our pasture, calling from the cattails growing in the shallow water of the marsh and in the willows that line the shore.
I haven’t seen a female redwing yet this spring, but I should any day now.
I haven’t seen a song sparrow or a chipping sparrow, a field sparrow or a vesper sparrow this spring or a brown thrasher or catbird or meadowlark, a chimney swift or barn or cliff or bank swallow. But will I see meadowlarks and chimney swifts this year?
When I was young meadowlarks and chimney swifts were common birds in northern Iowa where I lived then, and, I’m sure, in northern Indiana where I live now. But meadowlarks and chimney swifts have declined greatly. Nighthawks and woodcocks have also declined. I don’t recall seeing a nighthawk or a woodcock last summer.
I wrote recently, last month, about looking for ducks and finding a few but not many. Ducks and geese, waterfowl, have been up and down in number. I never saw great numbers of ducks and geese but I’ve read that they were once so numerous that a flock, flying, would darken the sky.
As a college graduate student I studied red-winged blackbirds. Dr. Arthur A. Allen of Cornell University had written about redwings and stated that they were seldom found far from cattail marshes. When I studied them they had increased, become abundant, and also nested in tall grass in pastures and along roadsides.
Bird watching to me, birding, when I was a boy was spotting birds and learning to name them, to identify them. I liked to go wandering through the woods and fields along the river that ran near my home and I went often, usually by myself. When I returned home Mother helped me find pictures of the birds I had seen in a large book, Birds of America, and learn the bird’s names.
Now, more often than not, I do my birding watching the birds coming to the bird feeders outside the windows of my home or the birds I see as I’m cruising, driving on secondary roads, roads where I meet few other cars.
I watch for other wildlife than birds, or course. I’ve seen woodchucks, groundhogs, recently. I was not out on Groundhog Day so I don’t know whether the groundhogs saw their shadows that day or not. I’ve seen woodchucks. Sadly, most of them I’ve seen while cruising have been dead in the edge or along the side of the road.
Spring is here. Many birds have returned to northern Indiana after spending the winter farther south. Yet there are still dark-eyed juncos coming to the bird feeders outside our windows. These are winter birds, birds that nest farther north, birds we expect to be with us only in winter, There’s a red-breasted nuthatch coming to our feeders, another bird we expect to see only and winter, and there are two white-crowned sparrows which are other winter birds to us.
Spring is here. If the presence or absence of different species of birds isn’t convincing and you are not a botanist, get up at dawn and watch the sunrise, then stay up until the sun sets, two or more days and see if the days aren’t getting longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.