STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: THE WIZARD OF OZ
ACROSS
1. Takes as spoils
6. Toothy fish
9. Cookbook abbr.
13. Cavern
14. Opposite of hence
15. Planktonic tunicate
16. Hipbone-related
17. *Studio lion at beginning of “The Wizard of Oz”
18. Shylock’s practice
19. *It made the house pitch and the kitchen slitch
21. *Nikko and others
23. “Wheel of Fortune” request
24. Printer cartridge color
25. Public health org.
28. Judo gym
30. Porter’s head gear
35. Bumpkin
37. Tap a baseball
39. Vel·zquez or Rivera
40. Share a boundary
41. Gardening tool
43. Prelude to a duel
44. Birth-related
46. Affirmative
47. Cannabis plant
48. Drew Barrymore’s “Never Been ____”
50. Gulf V.I.P.
52. Cook’s leaf
53. Underwater “nose”
55. Naught
57. *Lion’s lack
61. *a.k.a. Tin Man
65. Relating to sight
66. Greek H
68. Upholstery choice
69. Like kale or spinach
70. 100 lbs.
71. The Three Musketeers’ swords
72. Advil target
73. Like certain dog?
74. People of Denmark
DOWN
1. Not of the cloth
2. Kind of child
3. Relating to ear
4. ____-____-la
5. Basic unit of time
6. *Dorothy’s last name
7. Grow gray
8. With ample space
9. Undertaking
10. *Munchkins’ favorite color, in Baum’s book
11. Light on one’s feet
12. ____ a visit, 3rd person singular
15. What cat did on the window sill?
20. Bragging mother, turned to stone in Greek mythology
22. Rowboat propeller
24. Become gelatinous
25. *Baum’s middle name
26. Home to Burj Khalifa
27. #40 Across, 3rd person singular
29. *”Over the Rainbow” singer
31. DIRECTV competitor
32. Paparazzi’s target
33. Old World lizard
34. *Sleep-inducing flower
36. #66 Across, pl.
38. No I in it
42. Endangered odd-toed ungulate
45. Ivy League likely applicant
49. “Can you ____ it?”
51. Took part in Stonewall events, e.g.
54. Olden day doctor’s prescription
56. Parkinson’s disease drug
57. Type of pop
58. 14 oil-producing countries
59. Wyoming’s neighbor
60. Excessively abundant
61. W on a bulb
62. Dignified manner
63. Sheltered, nautically
64. Monster’s loch
67. *Number of Wizard of Oz Oscar awards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.