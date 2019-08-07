STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: THE WIZARD OF OZ

ACROSS

1. Takes as spoils

6. Toothy fish

9. Cookbook abbr.

13. Cavern

14. Opposite of hence

15. Planktonic tunicate

16. Hipbone-related

17. *Studio lion at beginning of “The Wizard of Oz”

18. Shylock’s practice

19. *It made the house pitch and the kitchen slitch

21. *Nikko and others

23. “Wheel of Fortune” request

24. Printer cartridge color

25. Public health org.

28. Judo gym

30. Porter’s head gear

35. Bumpkin

37. Tap a baseball

39. Vel·zquez or Rivera

40. Share a boundary

41. Gardening tool

43. Prelude to a duel

44. Birth-related

46. Affirmative

47. Cannabis plant

48. Drew Barrymore’s “Never Been ____”

50. Gulf V.I.P.

52. Cook’s leaf

53. Underwater “nose”

55. Naught

57. *Lion’s lack

61. *a.k.a. Tin Man

65. Relating to sight

66. Greek H

68. Upholstery choice

69. Like kale or spinach

70. 100 lbs.

71. The Three Musketeers’ swords

72. Advil target

73. Like certain dog?

74. People of Denmark

DOWN

1. Not of the cloth

2. Kind of child

3. Relating to ear

4. ____-____-la

5. Basic unit of time

6. *Dorothy’s last name

7. Grow gray

8. With ample space

9. Undertaking

10. *Munchkins’ favorite color, in Baum’s book

11. Light on one’s feet

12. ____ a visit, 3rd person singular

15. What cat did on the window sill?

20. Bragging mother, turned to stone in Greek mythology

22. Rowboat propeller

24. Become gelatinous

25. *Baum’s middle name

26. Home to Burj Khalifa

27. #40 Across, 3rd person singular

29. *”Over the Rainbow” singer

31. DIRECTV competitor

32. Paparazzi’s target

33. Old World lizard

34. *Sleep-inducing flower

36. #66 Across, pl.

38. No I in it

42. Endangered odd-toed ungulate

45. Ivy League likely applicant

49. “Can you ____ it?”

51. Took part in Stonewall events, e.g.

54. Olden day doctor’s prescription

56. Parkinson’s disease drug

57. Type of pop

58. 14 oil-producing countries

59. Wyoming’s neighbor

60. Excessively abundant

61. W on a bulb

62. Dignified manner

63. Sheltered, nautically

64. Monster’s loch

67. *Number of Wizard of Oz Oscar awards

