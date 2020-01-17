ALBION — The Albion Town Council tackled several small business items in its first meeting of 2020, opening the year by working through several tasks.
Council member Vicki Jellison was reelected president. Don Shultz was elected vice president, replacing Chris Magnuson.
The events and their dates are: town-wide yard sale, May 7-9; spring cleanup, May16; fireworks display, July 3 with a rain date of July 5; and trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Jellison reappointed Mark Hunter to serve on the town’s plan commission and board of zoning appeals.
The council appointed town manager Tena Woenker to the plan commission and to the Region 3-A board. Town marshal Scott Cole was appointed as Albion’s representative to the Emergency Management Agency.
Redevelopment Commission members are Joshua Kessler, Mitch Fiandt, Mike Selby, Brian Stolte, Jona Slone and Erin Schoeff. Selby replaced Shellie McBride
The council approved a plan commission recommendation that property owner Dick Coats be allowed to create a subdivision on Albion Road west of town. Coats wants to sell a portion of the property. Coat’s representative, Ryan Weber, described the legal descriptions for the tracts.
No news from Jim Higgins of the London Witte Group on the residential housing impact study prompted a discussion on the delay. Woenker said the study was supposed to be completed in November, but that Higgins was still working on the documents.
“We need to take some action,” Jellison said.
New street superintendent Corey Miller attended his first council meeting on only his second day on the job. Miller has 19 years of experience with the City of Fort Wayne and lives in Churubusco.
Woenker updated the council on West Hazel Street Project No. 3, from Oak Street to North Orange Street. Woenker said she has talked with county officials about sharing the cost of curb repair in an area that was damaged when a county drain had to be fixed. Woenker said it makes sense to include the new curbs in the project before paving begins.
“We will find the money to repair the curbs,’ council member Chris Magnuson said.
The council agreed to sign letters to Kokosing spelling out warranty work and a change order for the ammonia treatment project. Woenker said the approval for the letters should be recorded in the minutes, so Magnuson made the motion, seconded by Shultz.
In other routine business, the council approved the end-of-year budget expenses, transfers between categories, and encumbrances from 2019 funds. Clerk-treasurer Carol Selby said $385,495.73 was encumbered from the 2019 budget to be spent on projects started last year that will be completed in 2020.
The council also approved $5,330 to buy its annual Komputrol software licenses, updates and maintenance for the town’s computers, with funding divided among the water, wastewater and general budgets. The agreement will transfer to the Keystone software system.
In addition to her written report, Woenker said she is looking into the requirements to apply for Steller Communities designation for Albion. She said the Hometown Collaborative Initiative was good preparation for doing the Steller Communities application, which has a focus on public forums and focus groups for project feedback.
“We must identify projects,” she said. “And decide ‘what does collaboration look like?’”
