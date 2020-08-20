ALBION — So far, so good.
Since school began for this year, teachers and principals are learning to navigate a new way of pandemic-era schooling at Central Noble.
At Central Noble’s board meeting Tuesday evening, school principals reported that procedures outlined in the district’s reopening plan are working in practice since school started.
Tuesday was the fifth day of school since it began for the 2020-21 school year Aug. 12.
This year, Central Noble students have the option of either attending class in-person or participating in virtual school, where they have to adhere to the same attendance policies and participate in class the same way they traditionally would.
At the beginning of the week, the district had about 11% of its students participating in online school, but Superintendent Troy Gaff told the board that he’s seeing students switch from virtual back to in-person classes every day.
Students have until Aug. 26, two weeks from the beginning of the school year, to make a permanent choice of whether they will learn online or in person.
For both online and in-person students, principals said they had no major snags, and they and their staff have been flexible enough to hurdle obstacles when they come along.
At Central Noble Primary, the first day of school went well, with Principal Robby Morgan reporting that he saw no “criers,” and kids were excited to come to school.
One thing he and his staff have worked on with online primary education is explaining to parents that they might need to help their at-home learners more than they originally planned for.
One parent told him that after one day of virtual school, their level of respect for the work teachers do skyrocketed.
Social distancing for the primary school has been another hurdle, especially when it comes to keeping five-year-olds apart from each other on the playground, but Morgan said the students are learning.
“We’re chugging along,” Morgan said. “Every day gets better and faster.”
Elementary Principal Jared Knipper said his school has had a similar reopening experience as the primary school, but in comparison to years past, this school year’s start may have been the easiest, he said.
“It was really one of the smoothest first three days of school since I’ve been here,” Knipper said.
Something Knipper is running into, though, is figuring out a way to incorporate social-emotional learning — something he and his staff have hit hard in the past few years — into virtual instruction.
Besides that, Knipper said his students, too, are glad to be back.
“Kids are happy. Masks aren’t on very often in classrooms at all,” Knipper said, because the rooms themselves are socially distanced.
Gaff added that when it’s time for elementary schoolers to gather for an activity, masking up is no problem.
“They slap the mask on. They do the activity. They get up and go on with it,” Gaff said.
Knipper said he’s seen about 10 elementary students switch from virtual school to in-person so far.
“We’ll welcome back as many as we can,” he said.
Jr./Sr. High Co-principal Greg Moe said he’s only seen one or two classes at his school that are too small and therefore have to have students stayed masked during class. Other than that, students are distanced and can take a break from their face coverings.
A wrinkle that the Jr./Sr. High is working on ironing out is organizing all of the flavors of attendance teachers need to keep track of.
“The most difficult part for us is taking attendance,” Moe said.
Last school year before the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers would just mark a student as absent or present.
Now, Jr./Sr. High teachers, who livestream their in-person classes to those learning from home, have to differentiate between in-person absences and virtual absences, plus students who are tardy virtually.
Gaff said he hasn’t heard any concerns about the school’s bandwidth to be able to broadcast classes to students at home.
In other business, the board approved the resignation of Jr./Sr. High social studies teacher and sixth-grade volleyball coach Robbie Clary and assistant football coach Matt Phillips.
The board approved hiring sixth- and seventh-grade social studies teacher Kaleb Mooney and sixth-grade volleyball coach Brooke Rollins.
