ALBION — Heading into fall break this week — and also the end of the first school quarter — gave Central Noble administrators and board a benchmark to look at this year’s progress so far.
At the school board meeting Tuesday afternoon, Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff reported that after a first quarter wellness meeting, progress had been made, but more was needed.
So far, the school had received more masks, and Gaff said cases of COVID-19 caused by spread between students or staff has been zero.
“That doesn’t mean we haven’t had people quarantined, but spread has been zero,” Gaff said.
Now that the state of Indiana is tracking school COVID-19 cases on a virtual dashboard, any cases at Central Noble won’t show up there unless there are more than five, so as to maintain anonymity of people who may have the virus.
Free school lunch for all students, whether they qualified for it pre-pandemic or not, Gaff said, is also extended until June 30.
“That’s the entire school year,” Gaff said.
The entire staff at Central Noble schools will be trained in CPR, and flu shots have also been administered.
As far as progress to be made, Gaff said he and Business Manager Ty Osenbaugh met to try to find a form of healthcare for non-school staff, like substitute teachers and cafeteria workers.
An initial quote from WeCare of $70 a month for an individual to pay left Gaff and Osenbaugh still looking for other options.
“Even at $70 a month, the employee would still need to have a major medical-type health plan,” Gaff said, noting that the plan wouldn’t cover hospitalization.
The $70 per month plan also does not cover medication or screenings. Gaff said he and Osenbaugh are looking still, and trying to see if the $70 price point is negotiable.
“We’re still in communication with that,” Gaff said.
Whatever plan Central Noble finds, Gaff said it won’t be one employees would be forced to sign up for.
In other business, the board approved the district to look for additional Title IV funds to hire an additional staff member to help sixth- and seventh-grade students who are at risk of expulsion.
The plan now is to post a job opening as soon as possible and hire right away, Gaff said.
The board approved the measure unanimously.
“I think we should do anything we can,” board member John Fitzpatrick said.
The board also unanimously approved the schools’ budget, largely unchanged from the last public hearing.
