ALBION — Central Noble’s Natalie Moore didn’t pick up tennis until she was a sophomore in high school.
Now she’s going to be playing the sport in college.
Moore, a senior, signed last week to continue her career at Saint Francis University in Fort Wayne.
“I’m excited,” Moore said. “I didn’t play that long.”
She is playing No. 1 doubles this season with Maddie Toner.
“Luckily, I’ve had good partners all three years,” Moore said.
She has seen regular progression in all facets of her game, with her serving and mental approach being among the keys. Another important improvement comes with being a doubles player.
“Playing at the net is really important,” Moore said.
She isn’t overly concerned with having to play a college sport while taking college level coursework.
“I knew I could do it,” She said. “Once I set my mind on something, I can do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.