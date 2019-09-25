Barn owl, my daughter said, one morning recently when I told her I hadn’t decided on a subject for my next article.
Barn owl, monkey-faced owl, golden owl, why not, though I haven’t seen one in years. They’re widely distributed. In America their range is from the northern states of the U.S. and a few places in southern Canada south through Mexico and into south America. I’ve seen a barn owl in Texas and in New York, in Virginia and South Carolina.
Barn owls are also found in Europe. I saw a barn owl when I was in Germany.
I saw a pair and a nest and nestlings, owlets, in Indiana. That nest was on the platform of the back of a control tower of a dam.
Barn owls do nest in barns and in other buildings. Their nests have been found in church towers. A pair of barn owls nested in a tower of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. They nest in woodpecker holes and in hollow trees, in the deserted nests of hawks and other large owls and in holes in banks. A pair often uses the same nest for several years.
Owls are identified easily by a facial disk, a round white face surrounded by a line of black and by large round eyes.
A barn owl, however, has a triangular-shaped facial disk, broad at the top, more narrow at the bottom, the reason for the common name, monkey-faced. They have tufts of feathers like horns, too, like great horned and screech owls. As for the golden owl, a barn owl’s plumage is orange, golden orange, lighter underneath, spotted and streaked with white and black.
Barn owls should be welcome on any farm. They feed primarily on small mammals, mice, rats and shrews. They swallow prey whole, if it’s small enough, otherwise tear it into pieces and swallow the pieces. They spit up the indigestible parts. These pellets, collected and examined, tell what the bird, or birds, have been eating. A collection of 200 pellets from the ground under one barn owl nest had the skulls of more than 400 mice, 20 shrews, one mole and one bird, a sparrow.
Barn owl nestlings have voracious appetites. In a case where a half grown barn owl was given all it could eat it swallowed nine mice, the tail of the ninth hanging out of its bill for several minutes, then going the way the rest of that mouse and all the other mice had.
Barn owl nestlings don’t get nine mice, one after the other when they are fed by the adult owls. But they get mice and other fare as rapidly as the adult birds can provide it throughout the night. A brood of barn owls is usually five to seven though it has been recorded that there may be as many as 11. Two adults and five to 11 nestlings would consume a lot of mice every night for approximately three weeks. This would make barn owls an asset to any farm.
The call of a barn owl is described as a raspy, whistling screech. I call it a scream. A barn owl called outside our bedroom window one night and my wife grabbed my arm and exclaimed, “Neil, somebody outside needs help.” The bird screamed again as I was pulling on my pants. My wife didn’t think it was funny when I laughed. I finished dressing, went outside and flushed a barn owl from a tree near the end of our house, outside our bedroom.
Barn owl, my daughter said, and barn owl it is.
Now if only I could see one or, better yet, find out about a nest, an active nest, a nest that was used last spring and presumably will be occupied again next spring.
