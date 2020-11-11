INDIANA — Nancy Lough has lived on Skinner Lake since 2006.
Since that time, Lough, who sits on the lake’s Water Quality Committee, has noticed some disturbing trends:
• Oxygen levels are going down
• Water clarity is worsening
• Phosphorous levels are going up.
If you are a lake property owner, it’s not the kind of trending you like to see.
“I’m a fisherman,” Lough said. “The water quality has a big impact on the fishing on the lake.”
Thanks to a grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Skinner Lake will be getting some assistance in figuring out why its water quality is worsening.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources grants totaling $1,090,800 will be used to improve Indiana’s water bodies. The grants were awarded by DNR director Dan Bortner through the Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program in the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife.
The grants will fund projects on three lakes and 19 rivers and streams in 18 counties. Projects will be completed within a two-year timeframe.
Included in the grants were projects calling for a lake diagnostic study to be done on Skinner Lake. The grant provided $32,000 for this study to be completed.
According to Rod Edgell, an aquatic biologist with the DNR’s Division of Fish and Wildlife, the money will be used to hire a contractor who will take water quality samples of not only Skinner Lake, but the surrounding watershed. When the testing is complete, it will have identified problem areas which may be impacting water quality at the lake and will include recommendations how to improve the situation.
Local sponsors apply for LARE assistance and commit to sharing a portion of the total project cost. LARE grants are funded through the LARE fee paid by boat owners annually when they register their boats with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Lough said along with affecting fishing and property values, the matter is a community issue since many people swim from the beach at Skinner Lake.
Lough said part of the problem at Skinner Lake is that the body of water sits in the bottom of a geographic bowl.
“We have a huge amount of runoff that comes into the lake,” she said.
This runoff can bring chemicals that are harmful to water quality in the lake.
“What’s coming in with those sources?” Lough asked.
She said a big fishing impact is being seen on the size of panfish, which seem to be limited to approximately seven inches on Skinner Lake.
The DNR lists its top yearly catches by fish species each year, and in 2019, a redear sunfish and a hybrid sunfish were both caught at a length of 12 inches in other Indiana waters.
As for water clarity, Lough said in the middle of the lake it is possible to see approximately three feet down into the water. Some lakes included in Indiana’s Clean Lakes Program, of which Lough is a volunteer, have water clear enough to be seen 12 feet down.
Skinner Lake is also seeing a bloom of blue-green algae, which can pose a danger to swimmers and pets.
Blue-green algae are organisms that grow and live in brackish or fresh waters. They can grow quickly and can increase in abundance with increased temperature, sunlight and nutrients. They are commonly called blue-green algae because of the visual appearance of the water as they live near the surface of rivers, streams, lakes and reservoirs.
All pet owners should be cautious around recreational waters and take care with allowing pets to drink, swim or play in areas where algae blooms are present. Exposure to a blue-green algae bloom in humans can lead to rashes, skin and eye irritation and other unpleasant effects such as nausea, stomach aches and tingling in fingers and toes.
Individuals who think they have come into contact with blue-green algae should wash with soap and warm water and follow up with a primary care physician.
For further information about blue-green algae, please visit the website, www.algae.in.gov.
The majority of the projects selected address sediment and nutrient inputs into lakes and streams to improve Indiana water quality. Reduction of non-point pollution into Indiana waters helps to ensure continued viability for fish and wildlife as well as recreation opportunities.
Many projects also include habitat improvement components that benefit fish and wildlife populations. The most striking habitat improvements include streambank stabilization projects in multiple counties and low-head dam removals on Silver Creek (Clark County) and Sugar Creek (Montgomery County). Streambank stabilization projects often include the use of woody debris and native plantings that improve water quality, reduce erosion, and provide fish and wildlife habitat. Dam removals reclaim stream habitat, benefit fish and freshwater mussel populations, and make streams safer for recreational users.
“The LARE program continues to invest boater-generated revenue into conservation efforts to protect and enhance Indiana’s lakes and streams” said Amanda Wuestefeld, director of DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife. “We also can’t forget the local sponsors who will also invest in these projects to make our waters healthier, which will benefit fish and wildlife species.”
Other area projects involved:
• Cedar Creek in DeKalb County, a $50,000 grant for stream design;
• Fawn River, Steuben, $20,000, watershed land treatment; and
• Pigeon River, Steuben, $25,000, watershed land treatment.
