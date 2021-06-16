ALBION — Camaraderie between communities paid off big for the town of Albion recently.
During the Albion Town Council’s regularly scheduled meeting June 8, Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker expressed his gratitude to the city of Kendallville Wastewater Department for its assistance during a recent crisis.
On June 3, a primary sewer line which runs along Weber road became completely clogged. The day before, Albion had to take its vactor truck in for repairs. Normally, the vactor truck would be used to fix such a situation.
Forker contacted the city of Kendallville Wastewater Department and within an hour that city had its vactor truck and a crew in route. The problem was soon fixed.
“A huge thank you to Kendallville,” Councilman Darold Smolinske said.
Also at the meeting of June 8:
• The council voted to order 162 radio transmitter units for reading water usage at a price of $175.88 per unit. Forker had originally asked for 54 units, which would leave the town with approximately 100 more to do once those are installed.
Because of a materials shortage, Councilman John Morr suggested Forker just order enough to finish the job. The radio units come in packs of 54.
“I’d be inclined to order all we need,” Morr said.
That’s what the council did, unanimously approving the purchase.
• Morr updated the town on the search for a new pharmacy after the Pill Box Pharmacy closed its doors earlier this spring when the parent company was sold.
“I’ve exhausted all my potential prospects,” Morr told the council. “At this point, I don’t have any new prospects.”
• Morr also updated the council on a recent meeting held by a special committee researching what ways — if any — the town would be able to assist developer Keith Leatherman of Monarch Development in the finishing of the Village of White Oaks.
In the council’s April 27 meeting, Leatherman had asked for some sort of assistance from the town so he could finish the project without running into debt. He suggested the idea of the town investing $50,000 to help in developing 10 of the lots. When the lots are sold, Leatherman said, the town would get back $5,000 for every lot.
The town set up a special committee to come up with a proposal. Morr sits on that committee.
“We have met,” Morr told the council. “We had some discussions. We need to meet again. We’re exploring options.”
• Albion Park Department Superintendent Casey Myers said the park board was gathering information about the possibility of installing a skate park. Myers stressed the talks were in the earliest of stages.
“We don’t even know if there is a need,” Myers said. “A lot of kids from here go to Auburn. They just built one. We need to at least research it and go from there.”
An engineer has broached the park board with the idea, and has gone so far as to volunteer to help fundraise.
• The council approved Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller’s request to pay Fleetwood Electric to remove old light poles and install new ones along Orange Street for $450 apiece. The town has the new light poles and is in the process of wrapping them in vinyl in the hopes of preventing rusting.
The council OK’d the agreement with Fleetwood to do 11 poles.
Miller also reported that curbing in town is between 60-70% painted.
• The council approved a request from the Village of White Oaks to hold a block party on Aug. 14.
“It doesn’t impact the town much at all,” Town Manager Tena Woenker said. The town will only need to provide some barricades the day of the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.