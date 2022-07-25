WOLF LAKE — Don’t ‘peel’ out on your way to this festival.
Onion Days will once again take over Wolf Lake beginning Thursday, Aug. 4, and running until late in the evening on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The following is this year’s schedule of events:
Thursday, Aug. 4
• Noon to 5 p.m. — Booth Set Up
• 5 p.m. — Silent Auction Begins
• 5:15 p.m. — Introduction of Grand Marshals — Dan and Lisa Lock
• 5:20 p.m. — Announcement of Miss Onion Days
• 5:30 p.m. — Marlow’s Pizza Eating Contest (Sponsored by Marlow’s Pizza)
• 5:30 p.m. — Pedal Pull Registration
• 5:45 p.m. — Shepherd’s Brass in the Back Pavilion (Sponsored by Mark and Leah Beck)
• 6 p.m. — Pedal Pull Begins (Sponsored by Boyd Machine & Repair)
• 8 p.m. — BPD Band (Sponsored by Caskey Excavating & Trucking, Escorts MC and Wolf Lake VFW)
Friday, Aug. 5
• 12:30 p.m. — Tractor Show Registration (Sponsored by Mark and Leah Beck and Metzger Dairy)
• 4:30 p.m. till dark, Free Shuttle to School
• 5 p.m. Onion Judging
• 5 p.m. Kiddie Royalty Registration
• 5:30 p.m. — 4-H Cake Walk-Basketball Court
• 5:30 p.m. — Kiddie King & Queen Contest (Sponsored by JR’s Dairy Sweet)
• 6 p.m. — Kids’ Night Activities (Sponsored by Countryside Animal Clinic, Merry Lea and Wolf Lake Farm & Feed)
• 6-8 p.m. — Balloon Artists (Sponsored by Jacquie Ladig and Mark and Leah Beck)
• 6:30 p.m. — Heartland Cloggers
• 6:30 p.m. — Sip & Paint in Back Pavilion
• 8-11 p.m. — Gunslinger Band (Sponsored by Community State Bank, Lakewood Surveying, Mary’s Mess and Noble REMC)
Saturday, Aug. 6
• 7 a.m. — Breakfast in the Park
• 8-11 a.m. — Garden Tractor Pulls at the School (Sponsored by Gaerte’s Garage)
• 8:30 a.m. — Color Run Registration
• 9 a.m. — Color Run
• 9 a.m. — Corn Hole Registration: $20 per team
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Car Show-Room 2 Room parking lot (Sponsored by Craig and Michele Leitch)
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Tractor Show Continues at School
• 10 a.m. — Corn Hole Begins — Possible Blind Draw After
• 10:30 a.m. — Onion Recipe Contest
• 11 a.m. — Frozen T-Shirt Contest
• 11:30 a.m. — Shoot Out
• Noon to 5 p.m. — Face Painting
• 1 p.m. — Euchre Tournament @ VFW
And, remember, we are also bringing back the Euchre Tournament to raise money for the elementary school. Winner will receive a $50 Marlow’s Pizza gift certificate. 2nd place will receive a $25 Marlow’s Pizza gift certificate. Cost is $10 per person to play. All monies collected will be donated. Due to time restrictions, this is a progressive tournament.
• 2:30 p.m. — Tug-O-War
• 3:30 p.m. — Inclognito Cloggers
• 3:30-5:30 p.m. — Pie Contest Drop off
• 4 p.m. — Parade Line Up at the School
• 5 p.m. — Parade (Sponsored by Phil’s One Stop)
• 6:30 p.m. — Wolf Lake Trivia Contest on the basketball court (Sponsored by Albion Pizza Depot)
• 7 p.m. — Silent Auction Ends
• 7:30 p.m. — Pie Auction
• 8-11 p.m. — Above the Fold Band.
