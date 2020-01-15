STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME:
SUPER BOWL
ACROSS
1. Wheel stopper
6. “Stinging” Muhammad
9. Greek portico
13. She turned to stone, mythology
14. Loud noise
15. *Like many football fans
16. At full speed
17. VHS successor
18. Omit
19. *Miami ____
21. *They won their first two Super Bowl appearances
23. Time division
24. Do like phoenix
25. “Swan Lake” steps
28. It often follows tooth or back
30. What oars do
35. Part of a jousting outfit
37. Dickens!
39. Donkey in Mexico
40. Glazier’s unit
41. *Like Bud at a party
43. Farm structure
44. Fraternal letter
46. Miso bean
47. Make wet
48. Unmoved
50. Agitate
52. Tasseled hat
53. Colloquial approval
55. Opposite of paleo
57. *Tonowanda ____, shortest-lived team in NFL history
60. *Hard Rock ____
64. In the buff
65. Rapscallion
67. It’s common?
68. What time does
69. Lawyers’ league
70. Load carrier
71. Extend credit
72. Nonclerical
73. Roommate annoyance
DOWN
1. Angler’s enemy
2. Type of cotton fiber
3. Sound of pride
4. Do like a good citizen
5. Family subdivisions
6. Contributes
7. *54
8. Lemur from Madagascar
9. The only one
10. *Ronde to Tiki or Maurkice to Mike
11. *Gambling ____
12. Pirate’s “yes”
15. Echo
20. *Popular stadium snack
22. Nile reptile
24. Clergy house
25. *Halftime show sponsor
26. “Encore!”
27. *What halftime performer does
29. 43 Across residents
31. “That hurts!”
32. Measure of alcohol
33. Jagged, as a leaf’s edge
34. *Halftime performer
36. Highway hauler
38. Boxer’s last blow
42. House coat
45. Not seeing eye to eye
49. Tiny Tim’s guitar
51. To the lowest degree, pl.
54. Relating to axis
56. Theater to Socrates
57. Leafy green
58. Similar
59. *Hall of Famers Ed or Andre
60. Neuter
61. Division word
62. ____ agreement
63. Bébé’s mother
64. *Super Bowl owner
66. Wharton degree
