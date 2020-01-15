STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME:

SUPER BOWL

ACROSS

1. Wheel stopper

6. “Stinging” Muhammad

9. Greek portico

13. She turned to stone, mythology

14. Loud noise

15. *Like many football fans

16. At full speed

17. VHS successor

18. Omit

19. *Miami ____

21. *They won their first two Super Bowl appearances

23. Time division

24. Do like phoenix

25. “Swan Lake” steps

28. It often follows tooth or back

30. What oars do

35. Part of a jousting outfit

37. Dickens!

39. Donkey in Mexico

40. Glazier’s unit

41. *Like Bud at a party

43. Farm structure

44. Fraternal letter

46. Miso bean

47. Make wet

48. Unmoved

50. Agitate

52. Tasseled hat

53. Colloquial approval

55. Opposite of paleo

57. *Tonowanda ____, shortest-lived team in NFL history

60. *Hard Rock ____

64. In the buff

65. Rapscallion

67. It’s common?

68. What time does

69. Lawyers’ league

70. Load carrier

71. Extend credit

72. Nonclerical

73. Roommate annoyance

DOWN

1. Angler’s enemy

2. Type of cotton fiber

3. Sound of pride

4. Do like a good citizen

5. Family subdivisions

6. Contributes

7. *54

8. Lemur from Madagascar

9. The only one

10. *Ronde to Tiki or Maurkice to Mike

11. *Gambling ____

12. Pirate’s “yes”

15. Echo

20. *Popular stadium snack

22. Nile reptile

24. Clergy house

25. *Halftime show sponsor

26. “Encore!”

27. *What halftime performer does

29. 43 Across residents

31. “That hurts!”

32. Measure of alcohol

33. Jagged, as a leaf’s edge

34. *Halftime performer

36. Highway hauler

38. Boxer’s last blow

42. House coat

45. Not seeing eye to eye

49. Tiny Tim’s guitar

51. To the lowest degree, pl.

54. Relating to axis

56. Theater to Socrates

57. Leafy green

58. Similar

59. *Hall of Famers Ed or Andre

60. Neuter

61. Division word

62. ____ agreement

63. Bébé’s mother

64. *Super Bowl owner

66. Wharton degree

