ALBION — The Noble County Historical Society announces the start of the Old Jail Museum’s summer tour season now in its 52nd year.
The Old Jail’s regular summer season will begin Saturday, July 4. Adhering to COVID-19 social-distancing standards, this year’s tours will be self-guided only and guests will be provided with a tour booklet with information about the museum and how to proceed through it.
The museum will be open every Saturday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. each weekend through Sept. 19. Adult admission is $3 and school children are $1.
The Old Jail Museum was completed in 1876 at a cost of $25,000 and is considered Second Empire architectural style. It was built by local contractors George Harvey and Sons.
The building includes jail cells and living quarters that housed the sheriff and family between the years 1876-1965. Cell floors and walls are composed of solid Indiana limestone. Living quarters were wired for electricity in 1908.
The building was purchased by the Noble County Historical Society in 1968 for $2,275 with funds contributed by individuals and organizations. At this time, the society had the cells wired for electricity. The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
The museum is located at 215 W. Main St. in Albion, one-half block west of the courthouse.
