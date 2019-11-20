44 years ago, March 12, 1975
Army Private Joseph L. Kiesling, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Kiesling, Avilla, was assigned as a reconnaissance scout with the First Cavalry Division.
Navy Seaman Recruit Alvin B. Walker, whose wife, Jeanette was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ron Shuler, LaOtto, graduated from recruit training at the Naval Training Center, Great Lakes, Illinois.
Airman James R. Mong, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard W. Mong, Kimmel, had been assigned to Lowry AFB, Colorado, after completing Air Force basic training.
Jim and Mary Bauer became parents of their first child, Christopher Russell.
A son was born to John and Nancy (Krieger) Robinson. He was named John E. Robinson, III. The baby’s father flew in from Misawa, Japan, to be with his family.
The Central Noble PTO Fall Festival was a huge success. Total receipts of the event were $7,792.07. Net profit was $4,454.67. The raffle made $2,552.62 of the profit. The classrooms receiving cash for selling the most raffle tickets were Mr. Tipton’s 5th grade, Miss Brown’s 4th grade and Mr. Weaver’s 5th grade, all of Wolf Lake. Winner of the Sharp Microwave Oven was Roy Inman of Fort Wayne. Harold Weaver, Albion, won the Motorola Quasar Portable TV. Winners of the 10 speed Huffy bicycles were: Gary Gay of Columbia City and Mary Kennedy of Huntington. There was also six turkeys and six hams given away. The Band Boosters made a profit of $771.20 on the ham and turkey supper. The Yearbook Staff made $152.45; CN football, $96.08; CN Tennis $41.05; Science Club $25.80; Jr. class Concessions $77.80; Middle School Athletic Department $33.49; GAA $18.73; The Pom Pom girls sponsored a slave auction and made approximately $150.
The PTO membership wanted to distribute the profit as to give the greatest benefit to the most people. $1,000 was donated toward the purchase of a vinyl floor covering for the playing area of the CN gym at Wolf Lake, balance was paid by the school board. Albion and Wolf Lake Elementary schools each received $1,000. Albion used the amount for artificial Christmas trees and decorations, Physical Education equipment, classroom games, basketballs, metric teaching supplies, Science charts, jump ropes, and other equipment not available through corporate funds. Wolf Lake used their money for a math machine, final payment on basketball suits, rubber balls for classrooms, soft balls and bats, basketballs and metric teaching supplies. The PTO was investing in AM-FM radios for both schools.
Lt. Gov. Robert D. Orr announced the location of Indiana Comet, a new Hoosier industry in Albion.
25 years ago, Nov. 9, 1994
Echoing national trends, Republican candidates captured all but four contested countywide races on November 8, 1994.
Doug Dukes caught 5,853 votes to get 57% of the vote winning back the Sheriff’s seat to the GOP. His victory ended a decade long domination of the Sheriff’s office by Democrats.
Former President Ronald Reagan announced his diagnosis of being afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease. An estimated 4 million Americans suffered from the disease, and 250,000 were diagnosed every year.
In Central Noble sports, Wendy Perlich received the Most Valuable Female Cross Country Runner Award.
Jes Reeve was named the most Outstanding Defensive Back for Football at the Sports Banquet.
David Foote received a plaque from Coach Liepe for the Most Valuable Boys Cross Country Runner.
Jamie Uptigraft received a plaque denoting her as Volleyball’s Most Valuable Player of the 1994 season from Coach Vera Jones.
The 1994 Central Noble Football team’s Most Valuable Player was named as Brett Freeman at the Fall Sports Banquet. He received his award from Coach Tipton.
The Most Inspirational Boys Cross Country team member was David Caswell.
Most Improved Tennis Player was Aaron Edwards.
Josh Johnson was awarded the Tennis Team’s Most Valuable Player of the 1994 season.
10 years ago, Nov. 11, 2009
The Central Noble Theatre Company was presenting “Damn Yankees” at Center Stage Auditorium in Albion.
The Albion Chamber of Commerce was sponsoring a Second Annual Albion Hall of Trees and for the first time, a Christmas House Walk to help celebrate the Christmas season in Albion. Eight homes would take part in the walk.
Phil Troyer, a Fort Wayne attorney, announced his intention to challenge incumbent U. S. Congressman Mark Souder in the 2010 Republican Primary.
Police on a traffic stop in Ligonier were surprised when a naked man covered in blood approached them, claiming to be Jesus Christ, and announced he had just jumped off a train. Police tracked a trail of blood back to the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks and apparently he had jumped off a passing train. He was later identified as a 23-year-old Elkhart resident. He identified himself as Jesus Christ and claimed he’d jumped from the train as a way of repenting for his sins.
Keegan Anderson was born Oct. 7, 2009, to Aaron and Kryshanna Anderson of Albion.
Dr. Tom and Amanda (Hays) Bender became parents of a daughter on Oct. 27, 2009, at Parkway Hospital in Decatur, Alabama. They named her Victoria Leigh. Victoria had two brothers and four sisters to welcome her home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.