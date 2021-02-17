As a manager of an Air bed and breakfast on beautiful Skinner Lake, I receive many comments from our guests about their experiences on the lake.
A common experience mentioned is the peacefulness they find as they view the lake. A guest from California noted that the sunset on the lake rivals those in California!
A fisherman I visited with told me the muskie fishing is some of the best he has experienced in Indiana.
Skinner Lake is a 130-acre lake with a Department of Natural Resources public access site. The deepest spot is 32 feet.
A recent guest from Chicago brought her kayak and had a wonderful time kayaking on the lake.
In the afternoons, you will see jet skis, water skiing, tubing and boating. In the mornings and evenings, you will see pontoon boats cruising the lake, along with fishing boats.
Located, just three miles east of Albion along Highway 8, Skinner Lake truly is a treasure in Central Noble County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.