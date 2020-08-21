ALBION — Everyone is invited to walk at Noble County’s Relay for Life this Saturday at Albion’s courthouse square.
Because the event is taking place during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizer Carol Schellenberg has had the event, including how they serve food, approved by the county health department.
“We got our health department’s blessing,” Schellenberg said.
Kick-off is at 10 a.m., where riders from the American Legion Post No. 246 will post the colors.
Later, around 5 p.m., cancer survivors and their caretakers will partake in a dinner, which they previously reserved a place for.
Volunteers at the Albion Lions Club will be packing the meals and delivering them to tables — no buffet-style dining this year, as per health department guidance.
There will be many other things to do other than walk, too, Schellenberg said. One is to eat.
Although the Relay for Life won’t have its own concession stand, food trucks will be parked around the square, including Barnyard Grill, and an elephant ear vendor.
“We’re trying something a little bit different,” Schellenberg said.
Miracle Tree of Noble County will be selling porkburgers, as well.
Plus, Bailey and Lilly Ruse will be bringing their lemonade stand from Kendallville to raise money for the American Cancer Association, the charity Relay supports.
Other activities include ways to get your shopping fix with a silent auction and vendors like crafters and a Thirty-One bags seller.
Entertainment this year includes East Noble alumna Sadie Coverstone singing the national anthem to open the Relay, plus Josh Ogle of Gaslight Playhouse performing and a dance from the Inclognito cloggers.
The Kendallville Public Library will help out with entertainment for kids, organizing outdoor activities.
Schellenberg is adamant on keeping the Relay safe for everyone involved, including cancer survivors, like herself, who may be immunocompromised and therefore more susceptible to COVID-19.
“I want to do my best to protect those people that come,” she said.
Masks will be required, and hand sanitizer stations will be situated throughout the area.
As the sun goes down that night, the Relay will hold its Luminaria ceremony, which celebrates those lost to cancer.
The Relay will continue to raise money for the American Cancer Association throughout the day Saturday.
