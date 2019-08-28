ALBION — The Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau may want to log it as a tourist attraction.
The Central Noble High School Athletic Department has had a special trophy case installed inside Door 14, what was the former main high school hallway, celebrating the girls basketball team’s Class 2A state championship in 2018.
Located in a main hallway that sees a lot of foot traffic, the large case has already drawn a bunch of attention from students starting their new school year.
The trophy case contains jerseys worn by the players, basketballs from the state tournament series, the state championship trophy and other reminders of Central Noble’s first team state championship.
“We’ve got a lot of memorabilia,” Central Noble Athletic Director Dave Bremer said. “We wanted to put it in an area that was pretty prominent. It is a source of pride. It is special.”
The cabinet was made and designed by Country Mill Cabinets in LaOtto.
Former Athletic Director Ty Schuler deserves the credit for the new cabinet, according to Bremer.
“He did most of the planning for it,” Bremer said. “It’s been in the works for two years. It’s finally come to fruition.”
