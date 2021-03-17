STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: MARCH MADNESS

ACROSS

1. Theories

5. T in Greek

8. Tarzan’s mom, e.g.

11. Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, e.g.

12. Ingredient in talcum powder

13. Spectator

15. 5,280 feet

16. Tiny river

17. Note taker

18. *Last NCAA basketball winner

20. Any day now

21. Antiquarian’s concern, pl.

22. Diana Ross and Michael Jackson movie, with The

23. Saw a nightmare

26. Caribbean rattles

30. Witch’s spell

31. Flocked-to destinations

34. Goo or slime

35. Plural of ostium

37. Leo mo.

38. Eurasian goat-like antelope

39. Showing signs of use

40. “Yo, ____!”

42. *Nothing but it

43. Wrap a baby

45. *____-elimination

47. Outrage

48. Fraternity K

50. One of the Bridges

52. *____ 1 schools only

55. ____less but pennywise

56. Decanter

57. In a frenzy

59. Threesome

60. Turkish monetary unit, plural

61. Dumpy establishment

62. Common conjunction

63. New York time

64. Male deer

Down

1. Singular of #1 Across

2. Rikers Island weapon

3. Burkina Faso neighbor

4. Himalayan mountaineer

5. Tarnish

6. “____ ____ fair in love and war”

7. *School with most NCAA basketball titles

8. Choir member

9. Hammer part

10. Blunder

12. Sad, to mademoiselle

13. Radio studio sign

14. *Mid-major school that’s become major powerhouse

19. Kind of ray

22. Is no longer

23. Arabian sailing vessels

24. Restart from seed

25. Uncredited actor

26. The Wise Men

27. Acting as a prompter

28. Snow impression

29. Eric Heiden’s “shoe”

32. *Oklahoma State’s super freshman ____ Cunningham

33. Mixed breed puppy

36. *2021 NCAA Tournament location

38. What Edward Scissorhands does

40. Stout relative

41. Dream big

44. Ancient Celtic priest

46. Water nymphs

48. Fuzzy fruit, pl.

49. Deflect

50. Sanders’ campaign slogan “Feel the ____”

51. “National Velvet” author Bagnold

52. Expunge

53. Fail to mention

54. Scotia preceder

55. School-related org.

58. Liquor store pony

