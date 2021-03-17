STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: MARCH MADNESS
ACROSS
1. Theories
5. T in Greek
8. Tarzan’s mom, e.g.
11. Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, e.g.
12. Ingredient in talcum powder
13. Spectator
15. 5,280 feet
16. Tiny river
17. Note taker
18. *Last NCAA basketball winner
20. Any day now
21. Antiquarian’s concern, pl.
22. Diana Ross and Michael Jackson movie, with The
23. Saw a nightmare
26. Caribbean rattles
30. Witch’s spell
31. Flocked-to destinations
34. Goo or slime
35. Plural of ostium
37. Leo mo.
38. Eurasian goat-like antelope
39. Showing signs of use
40. “Yo, ____!”
42. *Nothing but it
43. Wrap a baby
45. *____-elimination
47. Outrage
48. Fraternity K
50. One of the Bridges
52. *____ 1 schools only
55. ____less but pennywise
56. Decanter
57. In a frenzy
59. Threesome
60. Turkish monetary unit, plural
61. Dumpy establishment
62. Common conjunction
63. New York time
64. Male deer
Down
1. Singular of #1 Across
2. Rikers Island weapon
3. Burkina Faso neighbor
4. Himalayan mountaineer
5. Tarnish
6. “____ ____ fair in love and war”
7. *School with most NCAA basketball titles
8. Choir member
9. Hammer part
10. Blunder
12. Sad, to mademoiselle
13. Radio studio sign
14. *Mid-major school that’s become major powerhouse
19. Kind of ray
22. Is no longer
23. Arabian sailing vessels
24. Restart from seed
25. Uncredited actor
26. The Wise Men
27. Acting as a prompter
28. Snow impression
29. Eric Heiden’s “shoe”
32. *Oklahoma State’s super freshman ____ Cunningham
33. Mixed breed puppy
36. *2021 NCAA Tournament location
38. What Edward Scissorhands does
40. Stout relative
41. Dream big
44. Ancient Celtic priest
46. Water nymphs
48. Fuzzy fruit, pl.
49. Deflect
50. Sanders’ campaign slogan “Feel the ____”
51. “National Velvet” author Bagnold
52. Expunge
53. Fail to mention
54. Scotia preceder
55. School-related org.
58. Liquor store pony
