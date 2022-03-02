ALBION — The Albion Town Council was scheduled to open bids on Feb. 14 to pick a contractor to perform work at its sewer lagoon system.
But after having received only two bids, WET Engineering officials requested extra time to let additional contractors bid.
The move may have paid dividends, according to information provided at the council’s regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 22.
On Feb. 8, the council had set a new, tentative date of March 7 at 4:30 p.m. to open the new bids.
“We really haven’t gotten the interest we’d hoped,” Karl Tanner of WET Engineering told the council in opening the discussion on the topic on Feb. 8.
Tanner said he had talked with at least two more contractors who expressed an interest in the project, but neither had enough time to provide a bid.
“We would hope to get at least four bids,” Tanner said.
Town Manager Jacob Ihrie on Feb. 22 said interest in the project has seen an increase.
“We have four of five place holders at this point,” Ihrie said. “That isn’t a guarantee they will bid.”
The town hopes having more options could lead to a more competitive bidding process from contractors.
Albion has already ordered the necessary equipment, according to WET Engineering specifications, to make the required fix.
The cost of the equipment, which includes 68 aeration discs, a 40-horsepower blower and 3,900 feet of 3/4-inch feeder pipe which will take oxygen from the blower system and feed it into the discs, was $239,868. That equipment purchase was approved by the council on Nov. 9, and that figure is included in an overall project estimate of $979,000.
During the council’s Jan. 11 meeting, the council voted to advertise for bids for contractors to do the actual work, and the town will see how much contractors will charge for it.
According to Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby, the town has already spent in the neighborhood of $1 million to reach IDEM-set ammonia limits released from its sewage pond system as effluent.
The town has already had 54 aeration discs installed in its second treatment pond.
On Sept. 14, the council approved WET Engineering’s request to prepare and advertise bid specs for aeration units which would be installed in the first sewage pond. The council also gave WET Engineering permission to seek a construction permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the entire project.
During the winter months, the town has routinely fallen out of compliance with IDEM standards on the level of ammonia released as effluent from its sewage pond.
Wet Engineering officials said some lagoon systems are allowed 10 parts per million of ammonia to discharge, with that number jumping to 15 parts per million in the winter months.
Albion is allotted only 5 parts per million, and it only increases to 5.3 parts per million in the winter.
The aerators would bring to life a stagnant first pond. The lack of oxygen in the first pond is killing the bugs used to eat the ammonia. The inflow and outflow areas of the first pond are also too close together because of a mechanical failure in the pipe which brings sewage into the first pond, so that also needs to be addressed.
Also at the meeting of Feb. 22:
• The council expressed its appreciation for the town’s fire department, which had scheduled its annual banquet for Feb. 26.
Council president Vicki Jellison said she planned on attending. Councilman Don Shultz said he could not.
“We all appreciate what you do — day-in and day-out,” Shultz told Assistant Fire Chief John Urso. “On behalf of the town and the citizens, who we represent, thank you.”
• Ihrie reported that he had attended a Federal Emergency Management Agencyy incident command system of classes recently in Kendallville.
• Ihrie said there had been four residential housing permits issued to date for the latest phase of the Village of White Oaks subdivision on the town’s west side. Ground had been broken on two of those homes.
• The town had been issued a construction permit for water main work to be down between Third and Fifth streets on East Hazel. The sewer work will be done prior to the town’s Community Crossing grant paving project.
