MERRIAM — His is not the story of a city boy gone rural.
It’s a sinner come to be saved.
Merriam Christian Chapel welcomed Pastor Jon Dingeldine, 47, as senior pastor on Oct. 1, 2020. He joined the church with his wife, Christine, and two of their five children.
Dingeldine grew up in the Cincinnati area. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Bible from Clarks Summit University, Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, in 2017. He earned his Master of Divinity from Baptist Bible Seminary in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania
Dingeldine’s ministry experience includes serving as co-leader of student ministries at Calvary Baptist Church in Covington, Kentucky (2010-2014), lay leader at Truth Community Church in Cincinnati, Ohio (2014-2018) and pastoral intern at Calvary Baptist Church in Covington, Kentucky (2018-2020).
Before entering vocational ministry, he had a successful career with Sysco Foods of Cincinnati, holding a variety of positions in his 24 years with the company. His last position was that of Hispanic Market Manager.
Saved in 1996, Dingeldine held onto his corporate job until 2015 when the call to serve God full time became overwhelming.
“If this call is truly from the Lord, this is the time to do it,” he said, adding that his wife was very supportive of his decision. “I couldn’t run from it. This is all I want.”
Since 2011, the Dingeldines had lived on family property in Kentucky, a stone’s throw from Cincinnati.
“I’ve been a city boy most of my life,” he said. “We sold everything to come here.”
Merriam Christian Chapel’s 177-year history of preaching the Word hit home with him and he welcomed the opportunity to serve here.
“This church is grounded and founded on the Scriptures,” Dingeldine said. “(It is) focused on the Scriptures, completely committed to what the Bible teaches, fidelity to the Scriptures. It’s the fidelity to the Scriptures alone and not the pragmatism of the world.”
Putting on a big show during a church service isn’t going to save souls.
“They don’t want the show,” Dingeldine said. “It’s all smoke and mirrors. We need to be focused on Him and Christ crucified.”
And that focus comes through strict adherence to the Bible.
“We have everything we need in the word of God alone,” Dingeldine said.
And in that word Dingeldine found salvation.
He said even before he was saved, most people would have considered him a good man. Someone who worked hard, treated others with respect.
But Dingeldine had his internal struggles, aware of the idolatry he placed on the physical world, of the hatred he held in his heart.
“I was whole-heartedly guilty before God and in need of a savior,” he said.
He accepted Christ as his personal savior at the age of 22.
Nearly 20 years later, he made the decision to spread the Good News his full-time calling.
Merriam Christian Chapel has been a welcoming first pastorate, he said.
“The people have been so welcoming,” he said, “so encouraging. I love the rural atmosphere, the peace, the tranquility.”
There may be peace and tranquility in southern Noble County, but the Spirit is moving through the ministries of Merriam Christian Chapel, to help serve not only the church-going Sunday congregation, but those who can’t make it to church for whatever reason.
The church needs to minister to people “wherever they’re at,” Dingeldine said.
There are current church members who are unable or unwilling to go to church because of the pandemic. The church must reach out to these people, providing them food if needed, or transportation to doctor appointments.
The church also has a youth group, an AWANA ministry, works with the Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility, has a children’s ministry and is developing community group ministries.
Community group ministries will allow for further, more informal discussions of the previous Sunday’s Scriptures, and allow people to build a support system that extends well beyond Sunday morning services.
A kickoff for the program will be held in May as training for facilitators will begin. The program is expected to begin in the homes of willing congregation members next fall.
The city boy and sinner has found a home in Noble County.
“I’ve always had a strong desire to serve the body of Christ in whatever matter,” he said. “Nothing brought fulfillment, excitement or joy… like sharing Christ with others.”
