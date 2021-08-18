ALBION — A committee has been formed to research options relating to the upcoming closure of the North Ridge Village Nursing and Rehabilitation facility in Albion.
The facility’s parent company, Chosen Healthcare, informed its residents of the closure through a letter received June 15.
Chosen Healthcare, which is headquartered in Indianapolis, said in its letter: “North Ridge Village will stop operating as a skilled nursing facility in the next couple of months, and we will need to make arrangements to move all residents to other facilities. We are moving residents to other facilities to improve our operations and to help create a better experience for them.
“We do not want you to worry. We know that you have come to trust and value North Ridge Village and the people there, and we are sorry if this news upsets you. We can ensure immediate availability for you at another high-quality nursing home in the Chosen Healthcare Family that fits your needs. If that doesn’t work for any reason, we will work with you personally to find a situation that does.”
The letter was signed “Chosen Healthcare Management.”
A local worker at the Albion facility said there were 39 residents in the 100-bed facility as of June 16.
During the Aug. 11 Albion Town Council meeting, Councilman John Morr reported that a committee had been formed to investigate potential options for the site, which is located on the northern side of Albion. Other committee members named by Morr included Gary Gatman and Lori Gagen with the Noble County Economic Development Corp.
“We want to find out if there are plans for the facility,” Morr said.
The group is still trying to find a good contact. Chosen Healthcare may be the operator of the nursing home, but that company has a parent company. The owner of the land has not been identified yet either, as the real ownership is among layers of limited liability corporations, according to Morr.
A couple who live near the facility attended Tuesday’s meeting with concerns.
According to Morr, one of the rumors circulating around town is that a drug rehabilitation operation wants to locate at the site.
The property is currently zoned R-4, or high density residential, according to Town Marshal Scott Cole, who also sits on the Albion Plan Commission.
The nursing home has been operating under a special use exemption granted by the Albion Board of Zoning Appeals. Cole said that exemption will not carry over, and a drug rehabilitation center would also have to go before the BZA in a multi-step public forum to gain an exemption of its own.
The citizens at the meeting did not seem in favor of a drug rehabilitation center coming to the area. Morr said Albion has a need for what it is losing.
“There’s many people, including myself, who want to see it as a nursing home,” Morr said.
Also at the meeting of Aug. 10:
• Councilwoman Chris Magnuson announced that a meeting has led to various town and community entities taking over care and maintenance of the fountain located on the southeast side of the Noble County Courthouse Square.
“We formulated a plan,” Magnuson said. “We’re going to take over the flowers and the fountains.”
The collaborative effort will include the Albion S.T.A.R. Team, the Albion Chamber of Commerce, Albion’s street and park departments and the Albion Township trustee.
The Noble County Commissioners are also involved, paying the water bill for the fountain.
In recent weeks, the fountain’s pump has needed replaced at least twice. Magnuson said the meeting has come up with a solution to that problem, as the pump will be serviced at the end of every season and special chemicals will be used to prevent algae buildup.
• The council approved special event applications for the Noble House Ministries Color Run for Sept. 25 and the Right to Life of Northeastern Indiana’s March for Life later that same day.
