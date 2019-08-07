ALBION — Noble County Public Library Summer Reading programs and contests wound up mid-July with 215 readers participating in the bookmarks contest.
Winners of grand prizes at the Albion branch were: Dara Yoder Julia Petersen, Melissa Moore, Thomas Zorn, Jonah Hoph, Lillian Smith, Delanie Morphew, Michael Zorn and Caleb Petersen. Thanks to all who participated!
NCPL Albion is hosting a photography contest during August and September. For more information pick up an entry form at the circulation desk in Albion. Submissions are due Sept. 16.
With teens getting back into the swing of things with school starting, The Vault decided to “wing it!” Be sure to stop in for exciting activities all month long. There is no set time or day — just pop in and see what’s new. Also, Snack Crate is back and we’ll be tasting goodies from the Philippines this time!
This fall we’ll be setting up a video Pen Pal group with another library in New York, so make sure to ask for details if interested!
This month’s Book Discussion will be Thursday, Aug. 29, at 6:30 p.m. The book is “Calling Me Home,” by Julie Kibler.
New materials for August are:
Adults — “Cook Once — Eat All Week,” by Cassy Joy Garcia; “The Friends We Keep,” by Jane Green; “Paranoid,” by Lisa Jackson; “Seasons of an Amish Garden,” by Amy Clipston; “Under Currents,” by Nora Roberts; and “Wolfhunter River,” by Rachel Caine.
Teens — “The 57 Bus,” by Dashka Slater; “Ironman: The Secret Origin of Tony Stark” (book one), by Kieron Gillen; “The Odd Sisters,” by Serena Valentino; “Space Boy,” by Stephen McCranie; “The Special Ones,” by Em Bailey; and “Tell Me Three Things,” by Julie Buxbaum.
Children — “Brownie & Pearl Step Out,” by Cynthia Rylant; “Elbow Grease,” by John Cena; “Lambslide,” by Ann Patchett; “Starstruck: the Cosmic Journey of Neil DeGrasse Tyson,” by Neil DeGrasse Tyson; “Merci Suarez Changes Gears,” by Meg Medina; and “National Parks of the U.S.A.” by Kate Siber.
Movies on DVD — “Breakthrough” rated PG; “Five Feet Apart,” rated PG-13; “My Little Pony: Applejack” (kid’s movie); “Paw Patrol: Jungle Rescue” (kid’s movie), “Pet Sematary” (2019 version), rated R; and “Shazam!” PG-13.
TV series — Albion: “Big Valley,” season 1; Avilla: “Jack Ryan,” season 1; and Cromwell: “Outlander,” season 4.
