STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: GREEK MYTHOLOGY
ACROSS
1. Food-contaminating bacteria
6. *Meliae are nymphs of the ____ tree in Greek mythology
9. Chris Hemsworth’s superhero role
13. Come by without warning (2 words)
14. Type of patrol
15. You are
16. “That is,” Latin
17. *Half man, half goat
18. German surrealist Max
19. *One-eyed giants
21. *One part human, part divine
23. Eastward compass bearing
24. Gauche or Droite, in Paris
25. Bar bill
28. Convenience
30. “Stop right there!”
35. 15th of March
37. Loot
39. State indirectly
40. *Collected by the mythological ferryman at the River Styx
41. *Winged symbol of Zeus
43. Copied
44. Give or take
46. Indian Lilac tree
47. Close by
48. Inexperienced newcomer
50. Beaks
52. Genetic info carrier, acr.
53. Swamp stuff
55. Bo Peep’s follower
57. *She opened an infamous box
61. *Poseidon’s spear
65. Distant
66. Bit of sun
68. Tea variety
69. Font embellishment
70. Econ. indicator
71. Make improvements or corrections
72. Email folder
73. Hurry
74. Carpentry grooves
DOWN
1. “Beowulf,” e.g.
2. Buffalo Bill’s last name
3. Petroleum exporters’ org.
4. Type of cotton thread
5. Chant
6. Pharaohs’ vipers
7. Reggae’s cousin
8. Indic vernacular
9. Actress Spelling
10. Like undecided jury
11. Approximately (2 words)
12. Retired, shortened
15. Saudi’s southern neighbor
20. Peas, in Middle English
22. Adam’s biblical partner
24. Chemical agent in a reaction
25. *Cronus or Oceanus
26. Hacienda brick
27. Under
29. *One of Zeus’ disguises
31. Arabian Peninsula country
32. Stimulant
33. Gather
34. *Hercules’ Lernaean foe
36. Lump in yarn
38. High school club
42. Hot coal
45. Alert (2 words)
49. Ever, to a poet
51. Used a credit card
54. Frustration, in a comic book
56. Swelling
57. School hallway permit
58. Sheltered, nautically
59. Female Norse deity
60. “I dare you!” (2 words)
61. Use a Smith Corona
62. Squeezed or ____ out
63. Faux pas
64. Koppel and Turner
67. “Wheel of Fortune” request (2 words)
