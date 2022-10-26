STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: GREEK MYTHOLOGY

ACROSS

1. Food-contaminating bacteria

6. *Meliae are nymphs of the ____ tree in Greek mythology

9. Chris Hemsworth’s superhero role

13. Come by without warning (2 words)

14. Type of patrol

15. You are

16. “That is,” Latin

17. *Half man, half goat

18. German surrealist Max

19. *One-eyed giants

21. *One part human, part divine

23. Eastward compass bearing

24. Gauche or Droite, in Paris

25. Bar bill

28. Convenience

30. “Stop right there!”

35. 15th of March

37. Loot

39. State indirectly

40. *Collected by the mythological ferryman at the River Styx

41. *Winged symbol of Zeus

43. Copied

44. Give or take

46. Indian Lilac tree

47. Close by

48. Inexperienced newcomer

50. Beaks

52. Genetic info carrier, acr.

53. Swamp stuff

55. Bo Peep’s follower

57. *She opened an infamous box

61. *Poseidon’s spear

65. Distant

66. Bit of sun

68. Tea variety

69. Font embellishment

70. Econ. indicator

71. Make improvements or corrections

72. Email folder

73. Hurry

74. Carpentry grooves

DOWN

1. “Beowulf,” e.g.

2. Buffalo Bill’s last name

3. Petroleum exporters’ org.

4. Type of cotton thread

5. Chant

6. Pharaohs’ vipers

7. Reggae’s cousin

8. Indic vernacular

9. Actress Spelling

10. Like undecided jury

11. Approximately (2 words)

12. Retired, shortened

15. Saudi’s southern neighbor

20. Peas, in Middle English

22. Adam’s biblical partner

24. Chemical agent in a reaction

25. *Cronus or Oceanus

26. Hacienda brick

27. Under

29. *One of Zeus’ disguises

31. Arabian Peninsula country

32. Stimulant

33. Gather

34. *Hercules’ Lernaean foe

36. Lump in yarn

38. High school club

42. Hot coal

45. Alert (2 words)

49. Ever, to a poet

51. Used a credit card

54. Frustration, in a comic book

56. Swelling

57. School hallway permit

58. Sheltered, nautically

59. Female Norse deity

60. “I dare you!” (2 words)

61. Use a Smith Corona

62. Squeezed or ____ out

63. Faux pas

64. Koppel and Turner

67. “Wheel of Fortune” request (2 words)

