ALBION — Congratulations to NCPL’s 2021 Summer Reading prize winners! They are: Kourtney Hopf, Pam Todd, Cammi Vallejo, Julian Jones, Whitney Weaver, Patti Bohde, Ramona Speicher, Weston Shenefield and Aven Mar.
In-person programs for all ages will begin in September! Follow NCPL on social media, newspapers and the newsletter for updates.
New materials available in August are:
Adult: “Someone to Cherish,” by Mary Balogh; “The Amish Schoolteacher,” by Jerry Eicher; “Choose Me,” by Tess Gerritsen; “The Third Grave,” by Lisa Jackson; “Golden Girl,” by Elin Hilderbrand; and “The Kitchen Front,” by Jennifer Ryan.
Teens: “Liars and Losers Like Us,” by Ami Allen-Yath; “Interview with the Vixen,” by Rebecca Barrow; “Lore,” by Alexandra Bracken; “The Lost Boys of the White ,”(#2 Eldest Curses) by Cassandra Clare; “The Red Scrolls of Magic,” (#1 Eldest Curses), by Cassandra Clare; and “Late to the Party,” by Kelly Quindlen.
Kids: “Willa of Dark Hollow,” by Robert Beatty; “Dungeon Crawl!” by Nick Eliopulos (Minecraft Woodsword Chronicles #5); “How to Draw Cute Heroes and Heroines,” by Dawn MacDonald; “Epic! Catninja,” by Matthew Cody’ “PJ Masks Saves the Earth!” Simon Spotlight publishers; and “The Tossy-Turny Princess and the Pesky Pea: a Fairy Tale to Help You Fall Asleep,” by Susan Verde.
Movies on DVD: “City of Lies,” R; “The Courier.” PG-13; “Happily R, Justice Society: World War II,” PG-13 (also on blu-ray); “Paw Patrol: Moto Pups,” and “Tom and Jerry: the Movie.” PG.
TV series: Albion — “Manifest,” season 1. Avilla — “Nancy Drew,” season 1. Cromwell — “Castle Rock,” season 1.
Adult programs: Art journaling class on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. If you haven’t been to an art journaling class before, join us! All supplies provided. This program is for adults ages 18+.
Women’s Self-Defense class will be held Sunday, Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. This important class will last approximately 1-1/2 hours.
August book club will meet Thursday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m. Book for discussion is “An Owl Too Many,” by Charlotte Macleod.
