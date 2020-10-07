ALBION — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will be dedicating its new labyrinth and prayer garden on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 11:30 a.m.
The labyrinth and prayer garden are on the lawn on the east side of the church at 210 N. Orange St. It was designed and built for anyone in the community to use at any time of day.
A labyrinth is a place to pray, meditate, or calm your spirit. Labyrinth walking is an ancient practice used by many different faiths for spiritual centering, contemplation, and prayer.
The congregation wanted to put together the labyrinth to extend its reach beyond its own congregation.
“It’s another way to reach out to our community,” church member Vickie Truelove said. “We’re happy to do it. Walking a labyrinth is very calming and spiritual.”
Many 13th century European churches had labyrinths designed into their floors.
A labyrinth is not a maze as there is only one way into the center and one way out. Entering the serpentine path of the labyrinth, you walk slowly while quieting your mind and focusing on a spiritual question or prayer.
Some people choose to pause in the center and sit on the stool or on the ground to continue in prayer or contemplation.
Then you follow the same path out to prepare to restart your day and be joyful for what comes next. After exiting, take a moment to relax on the benches and enjoy the garden.
St. Mark’s Little Library, the small lending library in the shape of a church that is located in the yard near the labryinth, has sample prayers and meditations that can be used while walking the labyrinth.
Church representatives said they hope people in the community will find the labyrinth and prayer garden to be a place of peace and rejuvenation during a time of uncertainty, noise and anxiety.
“Even though we’re a small congregation, we feel we’re impacting more people than those that just go to our church,” Truelove said.
Expanding its ministry beyond its church walls has been a church mission for more than a decade, Truelove said.
Many recovery groups use the church, and it is home to an international adoption agency. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church also has community suppers and has a program aimed at serving those who may be alone at Christmas.
