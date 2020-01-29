STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: BE MY VALENTINE

ACROSS

1. *Abélard to Héloïse

6. C.E.O.’s degree

9. a.k.a Snowmobile

13. Make amends

14. Over, poetically

15. Garlic unit

16. ____ lazuli

17. New, prefix

18. Bumpkin

19. *St. Valentine’s Day Massacre city

21. James Bond’s drink of choice

23. Building annex

24. Galsworthy’s “The Forsyte ____”

25. MD, familiarly

28. Land of Nod, in relation to Eden

30. Hire for work

35. Part of an eye

37. Feudal laborer

39. Request from Amazon

40. Waterproofed canvas

41. Bunch of bees

43. Black cat, e.g.

44. Apollo of “Rocky”

46. Roofed colonnade

47. X in a letter

48. Medicinal herb

50. Tangerine-grapefruit hybrid

52. Tennis barrier

53. Hold as a conviction

55. End of a fuse?

57. *____ Valentine, a.k.a. humorous Valentine

61. *One of star-crossed lovers

65. Beyond’s occasional partner

66. E.T. transporter

68. Wombs

69. Hansen’s disease patient

70. Young canine

71. *Flirt

72. *They used to be each other’s Valentines

73. Attempt

74. Passover meal

DOWN

1. Barber’s supply

2. Arizona’s neighbor

3. Serengeti antelope

4. *Like a bottle of champagne

5. “Goodwill Industries” business

6. *Unfortunate consequence of kissing?

7. Busy as a what?

8. *Pleasant bouquet smell

9. Vegas bandit

10. Mischievous Norse deity

11. ____-tempered

12. Sub station

15. *Roxane’s pen pal

20. “Heart of ____,” Blondie’s hit

22. Well-kept secret, for some

24. Strata, sing.

25. *Go ____, or split the cost of a date

26. Estrogen maker

27. The smallest dwarf planet

29. Uses a Singer

31. Get the picture

32. Short for administrator

33. Goslings, when they grow up

34. *German artist or Young’s partner

36. “Singes” in “La Planète des Singes”

38. *Mr. Right, pre-kiss

42. Tiny European republic

45. Jackie Robinson, e.g.

49. Princess tester

51. “My two cents,” pl.

54. Do like Vesuvius

56. *Héloïse to Abélard

57. Wide river valley

58. Wild goat

59. Uh-uh

60. “The Three Faces of ____,” pl.

61. Printer button

62. Old paint hazard

63. Gaelic tongue

64. *Wedding cake layer

67. “___ Elise”

