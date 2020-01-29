STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: BE MY VALENTINE
ACROSS
1. *Abélard to Héloïse
6. C.E.O.’s degree
9. a.k.a Snowmobile
13. Make amends
14. Over, poetically
15. Garlic unit
16. ____ lazuli
17. New, prefix
18. Bumpkin
19. *St. Valentine’s Day Massacre city
21. James Bond’s drink of choice
23. Building annex
24. Galsworthy’s “The Forsyte ____”
25. MD, familiarly
28. Land of Nod, in relation to Eden
30. Hire for work
35. Part of an eye
37. Feudal laborer
39. Request from Amazon
40. Waterproofed canvas
41. Bunch of bees
43. Black cat, e.g.
44. Apollo of “Rocky”
46. Roofed colonnade
47. X in a letter
48. Medicinal herb
50. Tangerine-grapefruit hybrid
52. Tennis barrier
53. Hold as a conviction
55. End of a fuse?
57. *____ Valentine, a.k.a. humorous Valentine
61. *One of star-crossed lovers
65. Beyond’s occasional partner
66. E.T. transporter
68. Wombs
69. Hansen’s disease patient
70. Young canine
71. *Flirt
72. *They used to be each other’s Valentines
73. Attempt
74. Passover meal
DOWN
1. Barber’s supply
2. Arizona’s neighbor
3. Serengeti antelope
4. *Like a bottle of champagne
5. “Goodwill Industries” business
6. *Unfortunate consequence of kissing?
7. Busy as a what?
8. *Pleasant bouquet smell
9. Vegas bandit
10. Mischievous Norse deity
11. ____-tempered
12. Sub station
15. *Roxane’s pen pal
20. “Heart of ____,” Blondie’s hit
22. Well-kept secret, for some
24. Strata, sing.
25. *Go ____, or split the cost of a date
26. Estrogen maker
27. The smallest dwarf planet
29. Uses a Singer
31. Get the picture
32. Short for administrator
33. Goslings, when they grow up
34. *German artist or Young’s partner
36. “Singes” in “La Planète des Singes”
38. *Mr. Right, pre-kiss
42. Tiny European republic
45. Jackie Robinson, e.g.
49. Princess tester
51. “My two cents,” pl.
54. Do like Vesuvius
56. *Héloïse to Abélard
57. Wide river valley
58. Wild goat
59. Uh-uh
60. “The Three Faces of ____,” pl.
61. Printer button
62. Old paint hazard
63. Gaelic tongue
64. *Wedding cake layer
67. “___ Elise”
