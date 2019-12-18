ALBION — Purdue Extension-Noble County will host a Private Applicator Recertification Program Dec.19 targeted toward livestock producers and private fertilizer applicators.
The event will also count toward private and commercial pesticide applicator credits. The program runs from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Noble County Extension Office. Registration and check-in begins at 2 p.m.
Call the Extension office at 636-2111 no later than Dec. 16 to reserve a spot.
Topics include manure management, soil and manure testing and precautions to take when applying manure near produce. The same event runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Whitley County Fairgrounds.
Private applicators are typically individuals who spray restricted use pesticides and/or apply fertilizer (manure) from confined feeding operations to their own land. Individuals in related capacities may also need a private applicator license.
Individuals may possess a private pesticide applicator license, a private fertilizer applicator license or a private applicator license with both endorsements.
A private applicator license is active for a period of five years. Private applicators must attend three private applicator recertification programs within the five-year period to keep their license active and avoid the need to re-test. However, no more than two programs may be attended for credit in one calendar year.
This program also approved continuing certification hours for commercial applicators and continuing education hours for certified crop advisors.
The Noble County Extension Office is located in the basement of the Noble County South Annex, just south of Albion.
For more information about Purdue pesticide programs, visit ppp.purdue.edu.
Office of the Indiana State Chemist, the program’s regulatory authority, can be accessed via its website at oisc.purdue.edu.
