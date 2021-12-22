An opossum is a fat, furry animal about the size of a pet cat.
The fur on a possum’s body is gray, but white on its face and head. Its legs are short, its tail is long and hairless and it has five toes on each foot.
More often than not, an opossum is called just possum.
A female possum has a pouch and young possums are born in the female’s pouch. A female has one, sometimes two, brooks in a year, and 12, even 13 or 14, young in a brood.
But a female doesn’t have that many teats. New born opossums, as many as can, get a hold of a teat and don’t let go until they are old enough and big enough to leave the pouch and begin eating solid food.
It seems cruel, but young that don’t get a hold on a teat starve.
When they are old enough for solid food, young possums let go of their mother, climb outside her body and up onto their mother’s back. She curls her tail up over them and they curl their tails around her tail.
A female possum with three, four, five young on her back is a sight to behold, a sight I’ve only seen a few times.
Possums are animals of the night.
They take shelter during the day in deserted dens of other animals, in the shelter of a tall tree, often high up in the tree, 60, 70, 80 feet up, until after dark. They also rest during the day in cavities beneath farm outbuildings, in hollow trees or lags and in culverts.
They eat almost anything: fruits, vegetables, rats and mice and other small animals, eggs, insects and carrion.
The possum I’m familiar with, the one I write about, is often called the Virginia possum.
It’s range is eastern and central United States, from the most northern states of the U.S., south to the Gulf of Mexico and west to the Rocky Mountains.
There are other species of opossum in Central and South America, one called the mouse opossum and one called the four-eyed opossum. The four-eyed does not have four eyes, but it has a white spot which looks like an eye over each real eye.
A few days ago, I had a close encounter with a possum. One of our dogs caught a possum and I tried to take it away from the dog.
When I took hold of the possum, which I did by its tail, it didn’t struggle. I picked it up by its tail, and it still didn’t struggle.
I tried to throw the possum over our yard fence, away from the dog, but whenever I lifted the possum off the ground, the dog grabbed it and hung on. The possum and dog together were more than I could lift, though the possum still didn’t struggle.
I finally managed to jerk the possum off the ground, whirl it away from the dog and throw it over the fence. The possum didn’t struggle during any of my wrestling, even when I held it up by its tail.
The dog did. The possum played dead, played possum, which an opossum often does when threatened.
I’ve not had many encounters with possums. I’ve not seen many possums.
Active only at night, and then slow moving and silent, not moving at all when they feel threatened, they are difficult animals to spot.
