45 years ago, Sept. 17, 1975
The Fort Wayne News Sentinel had a banner headline commenting on the quarter million bankruptcies in the nation. The House Judiciary Committee was considering amending the bankruptcy law so that it would not be so easy for people to dodge their financial obligations by going through the easy bankruptcy procedures in federal court.
Central Noble School Corp. had purchased Mrs. Flossie Conrad’s house on East Highland Street.
Mr. and Mrs. John Palmer flew to Fort Worth, Texas, for the graduation ceremony of their son, Jim, who received a Master’s Degree from Texas Christian University. He had specialized in Spanish studies, and was in Madrid, Spain, when he received his first degree from Purdue.
Airman Kevin R. Alexander, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth F. Alexander, Wawaka, had completed Air Force basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas.
Miss Marge Sieber and Dan Wright were united in marriage on Sept. 6, 1975.
Mrs. Evelyn Kelham and William Pforter were united in marriage on Sept. 6, 1975.
Cynthia Sue Alfrey and Michael Jay Goings were married Aug. 23, 1975, at Albion Wesleyan Church with the Rev. Donald McDowell officiating.
The Albion High School class of 1930 held its 45th year reunion at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Al Strong. Class members present were: John Prickett, Ralph Cory, Dick Butler, Marjorie Kidd Keister, Lucille Clouse Ray, Ardella Frymier Metz, Vivian Haney Walker, Esther Becker Gunder and Irma Singleton Strong. Also attending were: Marjory Prickett, “Tut” Ray, Irene Cory, Jack Walker and Al Strong. It was one of the smallest graduating classes, there were originally 14 members. John Moorhouse was deceased, and Dick Targgart, Alma McClure, Elilzabeth Cole Pressler and Dr. Charles Bowman were not present.
25 years ago, May 17, 1995
Glen Allen of Orange Township was elected by Republican precinct committee chairman to fill the unexpired term of Rodney Renkenberger, who resigned as Noble County Surveyor.
Students of John Fitzpatrick at Wolf Lake Elementary School planted a redbud tree in front of the school building as a memorial to those who died in the Oklahoma City bombing. The redbud is the Oklahoma state tree. The tree was donated by Tom and Julie Mangan, parents of Kendra Mangan who was a member of the class. They were assisted by Jeff Slain of Shady Park Nursery. Class members included: Kendra Mangan, Aaron Lautzenheiser, Ian Bender, Cody Brown, Amanda Young, Jennifer Shively, Brandon Trumbull, Tony Schmidt, Molly Gaff, Victoria Young, Krystal Conrad, Kristin Tonkel, Julia Phend, Shauna Severitt, Ben Tipton, A.J. Sellers, Charissa Pulley, Emily Munson, Joey Wogoman and Jeremy Goldwood.
Just four years previously, in the month of May, the Noble County Community Foundation took its first major step toward becoming a viable entity by hiring an executive director. It was announced during the annual meeting that the foundation had surpassed all expectations for growth and at the end of 1994, had over $5.7 million in assets. It appeared that in the first quarter of 1995 giving would put the total over $6 million.
The gavel was passed to a new president of the Noble County Community Foundation Board of Directors. Taking over the leadership position was Denise Lemmon. John Riemke was the retiring president. Charles Kidd was one of four new directors joining the board along with Merrill Frick, Tom Freeman and Dr. Alan Roush.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Jennifer Grawcock. A Central Noble tennis player, Grawcock helped the Cougars set a new mark in wins, eight in a single season. She won all three of her singles matches in straight sets. Central Noble also finished second in the NECC (6-1).
10 years ago, May 19, 2010
A line of emergency response vehicles almost two miles long comprised the funeral procession of Albion businessman and Avilla Fire Chief Terry Brazzell to his final resting place at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Carol Bender of Albion and Darlene Bender of Wolcottville attended the LA Times Festival of Books on the campus of UCLA. Their children’s book, “The Doctor’s Little Stowaway” was featured at the AuthorHouse Publishing Company’s booth. Darlene and Carol spent an hour in the booth signing their books and then were escorted to a studio where they were filmed discussing their experience in writing and illustrating a book for publication. The next book adventure that Carol and Darlene would be taking part in would be the New York Book Expo in New York where the book would be featured and they would also be attending a Children’s Book and Author Breakfast and Roundtable discussion.
Mary Hostetler was retiring after 32 years at Wolf Lake Elementary School. An open house was being planned for her at the Wolf Lake Pavilion.
Phil and Cindy (Kirkpatrick) Jacob of Albion celebrated their 40th anniversary with a dinner at the Daus Essen Haus hosted by their children and grandchildren. The couple were married May 16, 1970, at the Asbury United Methodist Church in Albion by the Rev. Jual Evans.
Philip and Norma (Bohnenberger) Pippenger celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. They were married on May 22, 1965.
Diane Morr was honored during the 2010 Central Noble High School Awards Program on her upcoming retirement as Guidance Department secretary. A donation in her honor was presented to the Cathy S. Knopp Memorial Scholarship Fund by staff members.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was senior Kyle Driscoll. Driscoll had shown solid leadership during golf season. He shot a 43 in the Cougars match with West Noble and Eastside. He was a medalist in the match with Hamilton shooting a 48 and led the Cougars in their meet with Prairie Heights and Fairfield with a 48.
Chloe Brown from Ligonier won the Doc’s First Annual Show Your ‘Shroom Contest. Her mushroom measured 20 1/4 inches in length and girth. Second place went to Cecil Shank of Albion.
