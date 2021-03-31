ALBION — Pulver Asphalt Paving Inc. was awarded the contract do the infrastructure work in Albion funded by the Community Crossings Matching Grant during the March 23 regularly scheduled Albion Town Council meeting.
The state announced Dec. 8 that Albion had been awarded more than $700,000 in grant funding.
The town has three projects it will receive state assistance on:
• Paving work on East Hazel Street from South Orange Street to South First Street, with a total projected cost of $748,300;
• Paving and sidewalk work on South Hickory Street from East Washington Street to East South Street, $118,300; and
• ADA-compliant intersection at West Highland and North York Street, $95,900.
The amount of the grant was $719,850. With the grants doled out on a 75/25% basis, the town will have to come up with the remainder.
Four firms submitted bids by the March 16 deadline. Pulver had the lowest bid at $772,606.
Even though the bids came in under projections, the town will have to pay 25% of that $772,606.
Other bids were submitted by API Construction Corp ($817,300), Niblock Excavating Inc. ($913,000) and Brooks Construction Co. Inc. ($999,000).
The engineering firm DLZ received the bids and recommended awarding the project to Pulver Asphalt Paving as the lowest, most responsive bidder.
In February, Albion-based Pulver was awarded the Community Crossing Matching Grant project in Avilla.
Also at the council meeting of March 23:
• After much discussion, the council voted 4-0 to provide $5,000 in funding for the Albion S.T.A.R. Team.
The S.T.A.R. Team had requested the funds because its website had frozen and needed rebuilt and it had lost a year of fundraising event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among other projects, the S.T.A.R. Team has brought two murals to the downtown area, saved the old Albion Opera House which has become law offices and had bike racks installed. The S.T.A.R. Team also has brought people to the downtown through its Albion-opoly endeavor.
The donation was first brought to the council at its March 11 meeting, but was tabled while the technicalities of donating to such an organization were considered. The S.T.A.R. Team is not a 501©3 not-for-profit organization in the state.
For terms of the grant from the town, the money would be sent to the Noble County Courthouse Preservation Society, under which the S.T.A.R. Team operates. The courthouse preservation society is registered as a 501©3 not-for-profit.
The donation raised concerns from at least one council member.
“I’m not saying I’m against it,” Councilman John Morr said. “Are we setting a precedent for giving funds? Are there other organization that might come to us?”
Woenker, who is a member of the S.T.A.R. Team, said the organization is trying to become more active and the money would assist in that.
“It shows there’s a partnership between the town and Main Street,” Woenker said.
Lori Gagen, of the Noble County Economic Development Corp., also recommended the donation.
“It’s seed money, so to speak,” Gagen said.
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said she would motion to make a $2,500 donation and then have the S.T.A.R. Team come in to see how that money had been spent before considering granting more.
But before Magnuson could make that motion, Morr motioned to fund the S.T.A.R. Team with the full $5,000 which had been requested. Councilman Darold Smolinske provided the second and the measure passed 4-0 with Councilman Don Shultz, a member of the Noble County Courthouse Preservation Society, abstaining.
• The council tabled the second reading of its amended snow and ice removal ordinance. The new ordinance recognized the new zoning designations for commercial properties in Albion.
However, Magnuson pointed out that the designation of Commercial Office was not included as being among those zoning designations which required snow and ice removal on sidewalks in a timely fashion following such a weather event.
According to Woenker, the Commercial Office zoning designation is attached to only two properties in the town, both in the area of Walnut and York streets. One of the buildings is a former office area and the second is the former car wash which currently serves as a storage area for the Noble County Surveyor’s Office.
“If you’re going to do commercial, do them all,” Magnuson said.
Woenker said she would make the addition and bring the matter before council at its next meeting.
• The council approved spending $3,592 for a contract to provide software updates, licensing and maintenance.
