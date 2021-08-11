WOLF LAKE — For nearly 50 years, they were behind the scenes movers and shakers for the Wolf Lake Onion Days.
This year, Junior and Kathy Gray were reluctantly brought front-and-center.
The Grays, members of the original committee which brought back Onion Days in 1972, were this year’s parade grand marshals.
Neither of them were too fond of the limelight.
“I’m a behind-the-scenes guy,” Junior told a spectator at one point.
Earlier, Kathy had said, “I’m what you call a behind-the-scenes girl. But, I appreciate it.”
A couple from Maine moved to Wolf Lake in the early 1970s. In researching their new town, the couple found that the community used to play host to a festival honoring the most popular crop grown in the area — the onion.
Junior and Kathy Gray were among the original committee members who brought the festival back in 1972.
The first Onion Days celebration consisted of a co-ed softball game and a community picnic.
“It’s kind of taken on a life of its own,” Junior said. “It’s like a giant homecoming. There are people who come from California.”
The Grays have been there through it all, ending their time on the committee in 2000 when Junior became ill with cancer.
Junior has since recovered, and his cancer is in remission.
“It’s not curable, but it’s treatable,” Kathy said of Junior’s cancer.
Junior Gray was born at Luckey Hospital in Wolf Lake, according to information provided by the festival committee. He grew up on the family farm near High Lake, where they raised crops, hogs and had dairy cows. At attended Wolf Lake Schools and graduated with the class of 1964.
He served in the Army and was stationed at an ammunition depot in Vietnam. After his discharge, he returned to work on the family farm.
Kathy was born in Lafeyette and grew up in Fort Wayne, Huntington and Columbia City. She graduated from Columbia City High School in 1968. While in school, she worked at Blue Bells company store and Whitley County Hospital as an admissions clerk.
Junior and Kathy were married Feb. 14, 1970, at Big Lake Church of God. They have two sons: Dan (Lin) Gray of Wolf Lake and Will (Sarah) Gray of Decature and seven grandchildren.
Junior has been a volunteer firefighter and first responder for more than 53 years. He got involved to help give back to the community. Kathy has been a part of the fire department auxiliary for more than 50 years.
Both are members of the VFW Post 4717 in Wolf Lake.
Junior said when word got out about his selection, he took a bit of razzing from his fellow firefighters.
But in all seriousness, both were happy the festival was a go after last year’s Onion Days was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was horrible,” Kathy said. “A lot of people schedule their family reunions around the festival. The worst was not being able to go out and see people.”
Among this year’s festival highlights:
• Cindy Cormany won the biggest onion contest with a 1.997-pound entry. George Gaerte grew the second largest at 1.753 pounds. Shalynn Boyd, 6, had the largest onion in the children’s division at 0.966 pounds.
• The kiddie queen was Elle Riffe and the kiddie king was Silas Nicholson.
• Mercadez Krontz, 16, was crowned Miss Onion Days. Mason Jones, 15, was named Mr. Onion Days. Krontz raised $1,735 for the festival. Jones raised $313.
