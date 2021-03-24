ALBION — The snow from has long-since melted, but February’s storm has produced ramifications for the Central Noble School Corp. which won’t be resolved until Good Friday.
During the March 16 school board meeting, Superintendent Troy Gaff announced the corporation had set Friday, April 2, as its makeup day from the February storm. School was off for three straight days during the snowstorm. And when it closed for the fourth straight day, it triggered a corporation policy which requires an in-school learning makeup day for that fourth and any subsequent consecutive day off.
Gaff said he wanted the information out to parents so they would have time to work with their children on making up the work if they had scheduled vacation plans for that day. Staff will be prepared to assist anyone attempting to make up the work earlier in that week so plans won’t need to be changed.
“They will also have the opportunity attend religious services,” Gaff said.
Gaff also announced plans for 2021 summer school. Coronavirus prevented summer school a year ago.
Summer school in 2021 will be held from June 1-3 and June 8-10 and from July 20-22 and July 27-29 at Central Noble Primary; from June 1-4, June 7-11 and June 14-18 at Central Noble Elementary; and from June 1 through various dates until early August at the Junior-Senior High School.
The Indiana Department of Education is funding all courses at 105% of the staffing cost, according to Gaff.
Primary students can participated in summer PE/Wellness, English and Language Arts, Hands on Science or the KIPS program which orientates incoming kindergartners to the schedule and procedures involved in going to school.
Elementary school students will have the option to take IREAD remediation, health/physical education and wellness, creative drama, computer science, social students or reading/math targeted.
Junior-Senior High School students will be able to take a foreign language, credit recovery, PE/Strength, the Junior High Jump Start course, choir, work-based language, choir and student publications.
In personnel moves approved by the board:
• the hiring of Denise Green and Anna Laskowski as instructional assistants at the Junior-Senior High School;
• the retirement of Greg Moe, Junior-Senior High School co-principal; and
• the resignations of Nicole Thornsbearry and Heather Wilkinson, both Central Noble Elementary instructional assistants.
According to Gaff, Moe left his post as co-principal at the end of February.
The board approved a combined $7,500 stipend to school administrators to cover administrative responsibilities outside of the contracted day that would have otherwise been handled by Moe.
The board also approved the use of the Central Noble track and weight room for a Murph Challenge Day organized by school resource officer David Worman.
A Murph consists of a one-mile run, then 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 air squats, followed by another one-mile run.
The event will be held at 8 a.m. on Memorial Day.
Worman did the challenge last year.
“I thought it would be cool to open it up in case anyone else wants to do it,” Worman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.