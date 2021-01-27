45 years ago, May 26, 1976
Miss Karen Connel and John David Pensinger were united in marriage May 15, 1976.
Mr. and Mrs. James Ogle, Burns, Wyoming, announced the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Betty Jo, to Mark Stiffney, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stiffney of Albion.
Charles Fraze, Albion attorney, presented a fancy Rotary flag to the head of the Japanese group visiting the U.S. in the International Rotary Exchange Program.
The ARCA Grand National Stockcars returned to Avilla Motor Speedway to the delight of the large crowd, The visitation of the ARCA group also marked the return of Connor “Moose” Myers. Myers came back to Avilla much the same way he left, a champion. The four-time track champion at Avilla in past years started out the night with the fastest ARCA, qualifying time, captured his first heat race.
Spangler-McGinley Post #6413 of Albion held installation of officers for 1976-77 at the Legion. Installed were Commander James Bortner; Quartermaster Mike Neal; Sr. Vice Commander Donald Austin; Judge Advocate Paul Mills; Chaplain Lee Aldrich; and Surgeon Terry Dean Campbell.
Terry Beckman, Columbia City, had been named manager of the Noble County Cooperative Association. The appointment was announced by Ira Wright, president of the Cooperative Board of Directors.
Albion couples celebrating wedding anniversaries in the month of May were: Mr. and Mrs. Preston Young on May 25, 1976, and Mr. and Mrs. James Messor and Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Worman on May 26, 1976.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.