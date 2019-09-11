Volleyball
Cougars down DeKalb
ALBION — The Cougars defeated the Barons 25-12, 25-20, 25-19 in three sets on Thursday.
Sam Brumbaugh had 20 digs, and Lydia Andrews added 15. Jenica Berkes scored 23 assists, and Bridgette Gray and Katelyn Ayres each had five kills.
The Cougar reserves won in three sets, and the “C” lost in two.
TennisWest Noble defeats CN
LIGONIER — The Chargers beat the Cougars 5-0 on Thursday.
Joel Mast defeated Austin Smith 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Dillan Sumowski defeated Austin Frey at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 1 doubles Chris Miller and Nate Shaw won 6-0, 6-0 over Owen Darland and Aiden Miller.
Central Noble forfeited the No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles positions.
Boys SoccerEast Noble defeats CN
ALBION — The Knights beat the Cougars 4-1 on Thursday.
Christian Sanchez finished with the hat trick for East Noble, and Junior Pita added another.
Austin Kugler scored the lone goal for Central Noble, and Aiden Dreibelbis had 22 saves in goal.
“Trailing East Noble 1-2 with just a few minutes left in the match, we had our chance in the box for the equalizer. We had a corner kick, delivered the ball, and then two of our players were knocked down in the penalty area in that same play. The call could have gone either way, but unfortunately neither got whistled,” Central Noble coach Joe Imhof said. “EN then countered and scored right away, and scored another one minute later. Both teams played well.”
Earlier, the Cougars picked up a 1-0 victory over Lakeland on a goal by Kugler. Dyland Noland picked up the assist.
Dreibelbis had nine saves in the contest.
“With the wind at our face in the first half, our goal was to make it nil nil by the mid mark,” Imhof said. “Having the wind shifted to our backs for the second 40 minutes, Coach Baierle and I asked for more shots, and it didn’t take much more than a minute to net the only goal of the game.”
The Cougars also blanked Prairie Heights, 7-0.
Scoring for the Cougars were Kugler (2), Ryan Schroeder (2), Rece Vice, Jonah Hopf and Danny Leffers. Assists by Schroeder (2), Kugler (2), Josh Rawles, Leffers, and Micah Schoeff. Dreibelbis had 7 saves.
Middle School Volleyball
Cougar eighth graders win over Eastside
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth grade volleyball team rallied to beat Eastside 21-25, 25-21, 15-6 Thursday.
Lydia Replogle had seven good hits, eight good serves, three blocks and two aces for the Cougars. Kyleigh Egolf had 13 assists, and Chrissy Slone had eight good serves and five aces. Ali Kimmel and Ella Zolman each had six good hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.