ALBION — The last celebration of the summer had a new, Michigan twist.
Albion’s annual Harvest Fest, which saw big interest and big crowds, had a new event this year. People young and old had the opportunity to make their own scarecrow courtesy of the Albion S.T.A.R. Team.
“I think it’s a great idea,” S.T.A.R. Team president Steve Hook said. “It’s a unique idea you don’t see at other events.”
At least not in northeastern Indiana.
The idea to bring the scarecrow-making to Albion’s Harvest Fest was Emma Spink’s, but she said it came from “my dear friend Mary Kay Fisher in Buchanan, Michigan. She’s written a book about how to build a scarecrow.”
Spink had the information, and she sold it to the rest of the S.T.A.R. Team.
Last year, Spink took a half dozen people from Albion to Michigan to see how the scarecrows were made.
“We went through the whole process, and they showed us how to do it,” Spink said.
Workers then went through a practice run, making 12 scarecrows at the Albion American Legion Post 246 to make sure they had the process down.
On Saturday, a special tent was set up with multiple scarecrows being made.
Spink was happy to see people enjoying the venture.
“I’ve been working on this for three years to bring it to fruition,” Spink said.
It was worth the effort, she said.
“There has not been one thing about this project that hasn’t been fun,” she said.
Those who chose to pay a $5 fee could donate their scarecrow back to the S.T.A.R. Team, which plans on putting them up around the courthouse square in time for the annual Scare on the Square.
The scarecrows would then be auctioned as as fundraiser for the S.T.A.R. Team.
A people’s choice award would also be given to the crowd favorite scarecrow. The winner of this prize will receive $50.
Spink said the project would not have been possible without an army of supporters that manned the various stations in the process over the weekend as well as those who donated materials, such as clothing and wig material.
The scarecrow venture was new, but the 21st annual Harvest Fest had its share of good traditions, such as kite flying, a frog jumping contest, barrel rides through the grounds and entertainment galore.
Albion’s Bonnie Brownell, along with providing entertaining singing, also worked at the scarecrow booth and for the Albion Lions Club’s annual rib-eye steak booth.
A former Harvest Fest committee member, Brownell is all for the festival and what it means to the Albion community.
“It’s a chance to celebrate the summer harvest and for families to gather together,” she said. “It brings the old and young. There’s something for everybody. It takes a whole community.”
