ALBION — A majority of students stuck to Central Noble’s in-person class option, leaving the district with the challenge of making buses safe enough to transport them to school this year.
With school starting last Wednesday, Transportation Director and School Resource Officer David Worman had to devise a plan that would keep buses sanitized, kids separated and routes arriving to school on time for the start of the day.
Before Central Noble approved its reopening plan for this school year, administrators asked questions in board meetings that, at the time, had no answer — like how will students stay six feet apart on buses, and if so, how many routes Worman would need to run.
As it turns out, additional guidance from the state addressed how some districts might not be able to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, but encouraged them to implement COVID-19 prevention protocols as best they could.
This helped Central Noble go ahead with devising its transportation plans for the 2020-21 year, which require bus-riders to wear a face covering for their entire bus ride, since social distancing isn’t possible.
“You couldn’t do it,” Worman said of seating kids six feet apart on the bus.
However, Worman said family groups are seated together and students load from the back to the front of the bus, in addition to masking up.
“If they’re not going to wear a mask, they’re not going to ride the bus,” Worman said.
Central Noble is running the same number of routes this year as last year — 15 — including one that transports students to the Impact Institute in Kendallville for vocational learning.
After buses pick up students in the morning, they release them at the Jr./Sr. High and elementary schools, with the four seatbelted buses remaining after to transport primary students to Wolf Lake.
The biggest changes for Central Noble transportation amid the pandemic have been centered around drivers, Worman said.
“It’s a lot more stressful for the bus drivers,” he said, comparing this school year to the last.
Bus drivers at Central Noble have a few more duties placed on them now to keep kids safe in the pandemic.
For one, they have to sanitize their vehicle each time students ride the bus, whether that be to school or any extracurriculars.
“The biggest change for us is the sanitation of the buses after every route,” Worman said. “Some buses are getting sanitized three times a day.”
That daily sanitation is in addition to a weekly deep cleaning drivers must do for their vehicles, where they sanitize things that aren’t common high-touch areas, like windows.
The district still lets drivers take their buses home with them, instead of making them park in a school garage and drive a personal car home after work.
Central Noble has openings for full-time school bus drivers, but filling those might be a challenge for both the district and other schools across the state.
To be a bus driver, Worman said, you need a commercial driver’s license (CDL) plus training from the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE).
The CDL is possible. But right now, the IDOE training is not.
When shutdowns began in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IDOE also stopped offering bus classes.
Worman said Indiana’s Director of School Transportation Mike LaRocco has been sending weekly updates to districts saying that the classes are supposed to be online soon, but the DOE has run into snags.
So, for now, Central Noble and other districts in the state can only hire drivers who have pre-pandemic bus training.
